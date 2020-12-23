Innovation Tracking Factbook Market Report- An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline | Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

ReportsnReports added Innovation Tracking Factbook Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Innovation Tracking Factbook Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Innovation Tracking Factbook Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Innovation Tracking Factbook Market Report analysis of the 25,284 products currently in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline, from the Discovery stage through to Pre-registration and split into key therapy areas and indications.

This pipeline is also benchmarked against its size across each segment compared from Q1 2015 to Q3 2018. In addition, a detailed contextual analysis of the drivers of this pipeline in key therapy areas and an assessment of the level of first-in-class innovation is also provided. Innovation in developing new products is the key element in growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

The market is highly research-intensive, powered by high R&D investment, and it possesses a strong product pipeline to maintain growth and ensure long-term revenue generation. The perks of successful innovation are high, and without successful innovation companies would see a long decline in their growth. A particular focus of this report is placed on analysis of the development of innovative drugs, specifically first-in-class innovation.

Over recent decades, in addition to an increase in the yearly number of new chemical entity approvals by the FDA, the number and proportion of these approvals that were first-in-class at the time of approval have also increased. The proportion of first-in-class approvals has increased steadily most years since 2002.

Scope of this Report-

– What is the current size and composition of the pharmaceutical industry pipeline and how has it changed in the last four years? What can we learn from this?

– The largest therapy area, by a substantial margin, is oncology, and, with growth in the pipeline sizes for all major oncology indications since Q1 2015, this trend appears set to continue. Why is this case?

– What is the overall advantage for companies including first-in-class product developments in their pipeline portfolio, rather than opting for better-characterized established molecular targets?

– What factors have been driving the increasing number of first-in-class product approvals over recent decades?

– What key discernible trends have appeared in the strategic consolidations landscape in the past decade and which disease areas have been most active?

