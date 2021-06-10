Innovation Management Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026
Global Innovation Management Market is valued approximately USD 703.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2026.
With COVID-19 the scope and scale of business disruption being immense and incredibly challenging. But the crisis is also a strong driver of creativity and innovation, one can observe abundant creativity and innovation emerging at the national, institutional, organizational, and individual levels within the countries affected by COVID-19. Innovation Management refers to products, business processes and innovations in an organization, which is basically a combination of the management of innovation processes and change in management. Innovation Management involves introducing/launching of new and creative ideas in order to respond to internal as well as the external opportunities. The changing work culture in different organizations, increased focus of companies towards development of new and innovative products and increasing demand for open or crowdsourcing innovation from various organizations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Innovation Management by market key player will create a lucrative opportunity for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in November 2019, Salesforce.Com, Inc. Launched new health cloud innovations designed specifically for Patient program management and medical device commercial operations. However, inefficiency of enterprises to track reliable Return on investment (ROI), based on innovation management solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Innovation Management market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Innovation Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for innovation management solutions by end users in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
KPMG International Cooperative
InnovationCast
Nosco Inc.
InnoCentive, Inc.
E-Zassi, LLC
Salesforce.Com, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Application:
Product Research & Development Platforms
Marketing, Design, & Idea Platforms
Collective Intelligence & Prediction Platforms
Human Resource & Freelancers Platforms
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT, Media, & Communication Technology
Aerospace & Defense
Public Sector & Education
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Retail & Consumer Goods
Automotive & Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
