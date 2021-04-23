Innovation And Development To Be In Concurrence In The Platelet Rich Fibrin Market
The Platelet Rich Fibrin Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
These platelet-rich fibrins are used in tissue healing and regeneration with application in the field of dentistry. Platelet-rich fibrins are also used in maxillofacial surgeries conducted to improve aesthetics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 every 1 in 10 people was diagnosed with sinusitis in the U.S.
There has been a significant decline estimated in global platelet-rich fibrin market due to the COVID 19 with the halt in research and development activities. Leading biopharmaceuticals are meanwhile focussed on developing coronavirus cure and hence having a negative impact on the global platelet-rich fibrin market. Cancellation and postponing of non-emergent and elective procedures are expected to hamper the growth of global platelet-rich fibrin market.
The increasing rate of diagnosis and treatment adoption rate is expected to increase demand for global platelet-rich fibrin market during the forecast period. Multiple applications in the field of diagnosis and therapeutics boost global platelet-rich fibrin market growth. Advancement in technology and increasing research and development are expected to increase investments in global platelet-rich fibrin market are the favourable scenarios. For instance, in November 2020, Royal Biologics and Live Cellular Solutions announced the launch of Fibri-cell with Osteo-Spin technology for enhancement of traditional bone grafts.
The shift of focus in developing advanced next-generation regenerative techniques will lead to global platelet-rich fibrin market expansion during the forecast period. Development of bioactive surgical additives have been a great challenge impacting global platelet-rich fibrin market growth. Whereas, less investment towards research and development activities in regions like Latin America and the Middle East & Africa to hinder global platelet-rich fibrin market growth.
Based on the modality, the global platelet-rich fibrin market is segmented into the following:
- Membrane form
- Liquid form
- Injectable form
Based on the process, the global platelet-rich fibrin market is segmented into the following:
- Cell Proliferation
- Cell Differentiation
- Extracellular matrix synthesis
- Chemotaxis
- Angiogenesis
Based on the application, the global platelet-rich fibrin market is segmented into the following:
- Implant dentistry
- Periodontology
- Oral surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
Based on the end-users, the Platelet – Rich Fibrin Market is segmented into the following:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centres
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Dental clinics
Based on modality, a liquid form of global platelet-rich fibrin market is expected to generate significant revenue share in global platelet-rich fibrin market. Whereas, cell proliferation and differentiation process hold the majority of global platelet-rich fibrin market share. Based on application, oral surgery procedure is leading in global platelet-rich fibrin market with increasing treatment adoption rate. Whereas, implant dentistry and periodontology also have a significant share in global platelet-rich fibrin market. Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes are leading end-users of global platelet-rich fibrin market.
Asia-Pacific region with the rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to observe a significant growth in global platelet-rich fibrin market in the coming decade. Latin America is expected to observe moderate growth rate in global platelet-rich fibrin market. The Middle East and Africa will observe less growth for global platelet-rich fibrin market due to poor health infrastructure in the region.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Juventix
- Terumo Corporation
- Stryker Plc.
- EmCyte Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
- Vivostat A/S
- others
