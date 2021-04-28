Innovation And Development To Be In Concurrence In The Platelet Rich Fibrin Market
Platelet-rich fibrin is a sample of immune and platelet concentrate on one fibrin membrane that consists of all the blood components and actively participates in healing and immunity. Platelet-rich fibrin is a significant advancement and second generation of platelet-rich plasma technique. In this technique, the blood sample is drawn and processed to obtain the platelet-rich fibrins.
These platelet-rich fibrins are used in tissue healing and regeneration with application in the field of dentistry. Platelet-rich fibrins are also used in maxillofacial surgeries conducted to improve aesthetics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 every 1 in 10 people was diagnosed with sinusitis in the U.S.
There has been a significant decline estimated in global platelet-rich fibrin market due to the COVID 19 with the halt in research and development activities. Leading biopharmaceuticals are meanwhile focussed on developing coronavirus cure and hence having a negative impact on the global platelet-rich fibrin market. Cancellation and postponing of non-emergent and elective procedures are expected to hamper the growth of global platelet-rich fibrin market.
The increasing rate of diagnosis and treatment adoption rate is expected to increase demand for global platelet-rich fibrin market during the forecast period. Multiple applications in the field of diagnosis and therapeutics boost global platelet-rich fibrin market growth. Advancement in technology and increasing research and development are expected to increase investments in global platelet-rich fibrin market are the favourable scenarios. For instance, in November 2020, Royal Biologics and Live Cellular Solutions announced the launch of Fibri-cell with Osteo-Spin technology for enhancement of traditional bone grafts.
The shift of focus in developing advanced next-generation regenerative techniques will lead to global platelet-rich fibrin market expansion during the forecast period. Development of bioactive surgical additives have been a great challenge impacting global platelet-rich fibrin market growth. Whereas, less investment towards research and development activities in regions like Latin America and the Middle East & Africa to hinder global platelet-rich fibrin market growth.
Based on the modality, the global platelet-rich fibrin market is segmented into the following:
- Membrane form
- Liquid form
- Injectable form
Based on the process, the global platelet-rich fibrin market is segmented into the following:
- Cell Proliferation
- Cell Differentiation
- Extracellular matrix synthesis
- Chemotaxis
- Angiogenesis
Based on the application, the global platelet-rich fibrin market is segmented into the following:
- Implant dentistry
- Periodontology
- Oral surgery
- Maxillofacial surgery
Based on the end-users, the Platelet – Rich Fibrin Market is segmented into the following:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centres
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Dental clinics
Based on modality, a liquid form of global platelet-rich fibrin market is expected to generate significant revenue share in global platelet-rich fibrin market. Whereas, cell proliferation and differentiation process hold the majority of global platelet-rich fibrin market share. Based on application, oral surgery procedure is leading in global platelet-rich fibrin market with increasing treatment adoption rate. Whereas, implant dentistry and periodontology also have a significant share in global platelet-rich fibrin market. Hospitals and Academic & Research Institutes are leading end-users of global platelet-rich fibrin market.
Asia-Pacific region with the rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to observe a significant growth in global platelet-rich fibrin market in the coming decade. Latin America is expected to observe moderate growth rate in global platelet-rich fibrin market. The Middle East and Africa will observe less growth for global platelet-rich fibrin market due to poor health infrastructure in the region.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Juventix
- Terumo Corporation
- Stryker Plc.
- EmCyte Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
- Vivostat A/S
- others
