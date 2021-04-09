Injector Nozzle Market 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Company Profiles, Type and Application, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Segment Demand for Forecast through 2027 – Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG

Injector Nozzle market is valued at USD 4667.99 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7206.46 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Keihin Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Denso Corporation, Federal mogul, Edelbrock Llc, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Ti Automotive Inc., transonic Combustion Inc. and others.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Technology:

Gasoline Port Fuel Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

By Sales-Channel:

OEM

After Market

Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Increasing patch management solutions vulnerabilities is driving the growth of the market

Rising need of up to date software will propel the market growth

Growing third party application deployment is a driver for the market

Government regulations for promoting patch management may boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low vulnerability priority reduction is restraining the growth of the market

Lack of awareness for cyber security will hamper the market growth

Patch testing and compatibility issues may also restrict the growth of the market

Market Dynamics –

The global injector nozzle market is majorly driven by stringent fuel-efficiency norms and significant growth in the passenger car segment also increasing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, currently India is the 7th largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles (include passenger car) in 2017. However, increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) may restrain the growth of market. Moreover, growing automobile production in developing economies may add greater opportunity to injector nozzle market.

The global injector nozzle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific Injector Nozzle market is expected to dominate the global market, along with presence of large number of automotive component manufacturers in the region. According to Waseda University in 2013, vehicle production in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN5) surpassed 4.44 million units and sales reached 3.50 million units. In Asia Pacific region, the number of vehicles produced per year in China and India are higher than the numbers attained by major manufacturers in the Western Europe and North America regions. Promising countries in the Latin America region such as Mexico and Brazil create attractive opportunities for the automotive injector nozzle market as many well-known automobile manufacturers have set up their automotive plants in these countries.

