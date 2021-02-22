Injection Moulding Machines Market Outlook – 2025 | Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Players and Emerging Trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Injection Moulding Machines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global injection moulding machines market was $15,255 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $22,323 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. The all-electric segment accounted for around two-fifths of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Injection moulding machines are mechanical systems that use injection molding process to produce injection molded plastics products. Injection moulding machines of different clamping force capacities, which include less than 200 tons force, 200 tons force to 500 tons force, and more than 500 tons force, are available in the market. Only plastic injection moulding machines have been considered in the report.

Increase in demand for injection molded plastic products globally is expected to drive the adoption of injection moulding machines. In addition, increased emphasis on use of energy-efficient machines is expected to propel the growth of the global injection moulding machine industry.

Moreover, development in the hybrid machine and surge in use of all-electric injection moulding machines are estimated to fuel the growth of the global injection moulding machines market over the coming years. In addition, rise in awareness about energy saving propel the growth of the market. Moreover, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production through injection moulding is estimated to cater to the growth of the global market.

Key Segments

The global injection moulding machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, clamping force, and region.

Based on machine type, the market is divided into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic. The electric segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period.

Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period.

Based on clamping force, the market is divided into less than 200 tons force, 200 to 500 tons force, and more than 500 tons force.

By Region

The global injection moulding machines market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

Key Benefits for Injection Moulding Machines Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global injection moulding machines market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global injection moulding machines market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

