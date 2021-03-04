Initial information would have leaked about a future work

For many players, Assassin’s Creed is a very important license. The episodes Origins, Odyssey, and especially Valhalla, have won back the hearts of the fans who unleashed the universe after Unity.

A new game is already in preparation

Let’s stop talking about the past and turn to the future now. After the incredible success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, it was clear that Ubisoft would continue its momentum. We suspected at the time that a new game would be in preparation for a release in 2021-2022.

Information about various elements of the universe of the future episode has nonetheless been leaked. It’s a 4 channel user who decided to speak anonymously and sell the wick. Therefore, it is important to state that all the details that we present to you must be picked up with huge tweezers.

Let’s start with the title of this next production: Assassin’s Creed Tournament. It should also be a code name. We now have to wait for more information on this subject from Ubisoft Sofia, who is in charge of the project. As a reminder, the studio has worked on several episodes of the license, including Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation or Black Flag …

Gameplay, Universe and Exit Window …

The user whose speech was later picked up on Reddit moved on. He announces that the game will leave its mark during the Hundred Years War. The knight we will embody will likely have a close relationship with King Richard and the original Templars.

On the player side, it will be possible to lead castle invasions, practice the tournament and fight in arenas. Our knight then has to fight against the English and German enemies of the garter belt.

The sequences of the present will lead us to embody Basim Ibn Ishaq, the main antagonist of the previous episode. You will focus on the fierce battle between humans and Isu.

We learn that the action game still requires a good dose of RPG. The alchemist Nicolas Flamel was to star in the episode. Like Leonard De Vinci in Assassin’s Creed 2, he will be the cornerstone of the equipment and ability system. Likewise, he could add a magical dimension to the episode with potions and alchemy.

Finally, note that the Assassin’s Creed tournament was originally scheduled for 2021. Unfortunately, given the current crisis and upheaval in the world of work, the game’s release seems to have been postponed to 2022.