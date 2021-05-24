Inhalation and Nasal Spray Market Trends, Growth, Recent Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts Research 2027 The latest report on the Inhalation and Nasal Spray market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.

The global Inhalation and Nasal Spray Market will be worth USD 44.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing number of patients are suffering from COPD and asthma because of which the sales figures of nasal sprays and generic inhalers in likely to grow within the forecasted span. Consumers prefer nasal route as an alternate to injections or pills. Nasal sprays are mainly used for treating local health problems like rhinitis and nasal congestion. Additionally, it is also used to treat sneezing, runny, stuffy, or restless nose, watery eyes caused by allergic rhinitis or different allergies, making it a go-to option for self-help of consumers.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In September 2020, Marinomed Biotech, an Austria based respiratory and ophthalmology organization received approval for Carragelose, a first of its kind over-the-counter medicinal product. It contains decongestant xylometazoline which helps to reduce swelling of mucous, thereby assisting in easy breathing.

Most of the generic medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is because they have met all the rigid standards as a potentially efficient drug tagged at very affordable prices. Patent expiration of a branded drug ends up in competition among generic medicine manufacturers to provide generic versions at lower costs.

The principle behind such low costs of inhalation and nasal spray generic medication is that no R&D investments, marketing, promotion, and advertising are concerned in the production of generic medication. Moreover, a wide variety of generic medicine makers have approvals to market and sell one particular product. This brings in competition within the market, leading to cheaper price of generics. Therefore, drug utilization rate is highly expected to expand within the next few years as a handful of inhalation medications is likely to go off patent through 2020. This is inevitable to drive the growth of inhalation and nasal spray market.

Key participants include Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan plc, Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. and Beximco Pharmaceuticals. among others.

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Corticosteroids

Bronchodilators

Antihistamines

Decongestant Sprays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Allergic Rhinitis

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

