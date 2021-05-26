Inguinal Hernia Treatment Market Size | By Growing Rate, Geographical Regions, Forecast to 2027

Inguinal Hernia Treatment Market: Introduction

Inguinal hernia is a disorder in which part of the small intestine or intra-abdominal fat, bulges in the lower intestinal muscles through a delicate area. Inguinal hernia occurs in the groin i.e. the area between the belly and the thigh. This form of hernia is called inguinal hernia, as fat or part of the intestine slides at the inguinal ring (i.e. the opening to the inguinal canal) through a weak area.

Two types of inguinal hernia include indirect inguinal hernia and direct inguinal hernia. Indirect inguinal hernia is inborn and it is much more frequent among men than women. In particular, premature infants are at a risk of developing indirect inguinal hernia. Direct inguinal hernia is caused by degeneration of the abdominal muscles in the connective tissue, which causes muscle weakening during adult years. Direct inguinal hernia occurs only in men. Factors such as weight gain; sudden twists, muscle strains, or pulls in the abdominal muscles; lifting heavy objects; straining led by constipation; and chronic coughing are major factors responsible for the development of direct inguinal hernia.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Inguinal Hernia Treatment Market

Product innovations and ongoing technological advancements to drive global market

Repairing hernia is a common procedure; however, continuous technological advancements are taking place in order to design and introduce new and efficient treatments for hernia. This trend is observed primarily due to increased preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures and highly efficient treatment for inguinal hernia. Introduction of innovative and high-performance-oriented inguinal hernia treatment devices, such as synthetic and biologic mesh systems, holds immense potential, primarily due to the continuous evolution of minimally invasive surgical procedures and inguinal hernia treatments worldwide. Modern hernia repair procedures successfully overcome the restraints associated with conventional repair procedures such as post-operative pain and possibility of infection. Additionally, risen usage of advanced technological platforms (such as robotics for surgery and advanced endoscopy equipment) for proficient diagnosis and treatment of hernia ensures high reliability and accuracy of the procedure. Currently, increasing focus of manufacturers on developing effective inguinal hernia treatment, especially biologic and composite mesh systems, offers growth opportunities to established players as well as new players entering the market.

Global Inguinal Hernia Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global inguinal hernia treatment market can be segmented into direct and indirect

The indirect segment is expected to dominate the global inguinal hernia treatment market between 2019 and 2027

In terms of diagnosis, the global inguinal hernia treatment market can be segregated into physical examination, CT scan, abdominal ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others

In terms of treatment, the global inguinal hernia treatment market can be categorized into open hernia repair, laparoscopy, and others

Based on end-user, the global market for inguinal hernia treatment can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, and others

North America to Dominate Global Inguinal Hernia Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global inguinal hernia treatment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America constitutes a leading share of the global market for inguinal hernia. This is largely due to consistent rise in geriatric population, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and improved access to healthcare facilities in the region. According to statistics published by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2017, the geriatric population in the U.S. would increase by approximately 80% in the next 25 years. This indicates that the elderly population would double by 2050, whereas the number of working adults and children would rise by merely 15%. This increase in geriatric population would, in turn, lead to increase in the number of patients with inguinal hernia and subsequent repair procedures in the region. Increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with technological advancements further boosts the inguinal hernia treatment market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global inguinal hernia treatment market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global inguinal hernia treatment market are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Braun Melsungen AG

LifeCell

Cook Medical

