InGaAs Camera Market to Soar at steady CAGR up to 2027
Global InGaAs camera is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing need for better management of the workforce and increasing application in defence and military forces and advancement in technology are the major factor for the growth of this market.
InGaAs cameras are camera which is based on cooling technology and are used in military, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial inspection, and spectroscopy. It has infrared (IR) technology which enables night vision or gain visibility through atmospheric haze and is mostly used by military and defence groups. These cameras find many applications in defence due to their performance features such as small, uncooled, lightweight design, high quality night vision, attached covert eye-safe lasers, target recognition, and sensitivity to nightglows.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid increase in demand for InGaAs camera for machine vision application
- Rise in its demand as it enables security, surveillance, and firefighting is driving market
- Technological advancement and development in InGaAs camera will also drive the growth of this market
- Increasing demand for InGaAs camera in defence and military purpose will also act as a driver for this market
Market Restraints:
- Stringent regulation regarding import and export of InGaAs camera will restrain the market growth.
- High price of InGaAs camera hinders the growth of the market.
Segmentation: Global InGaAs Camera Market
By Scanning Type
- Area Scan Camera
- Line Scan Camera
By Technology
- Cooled Camera
- Uncooled Camera
By Application
- Military and Defense
- Industrial Automation
- Surveillance, Safety, and Security
- Scientific Research
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, SWIR Vision Systems announced the launch of quantum dot, which is the first shortwave camera, built on senor technology. The camera enables higher resolution, lower cost, and global exportability to the vision industry. SWIR will exclusively exhibit its camera on 8th -11th April at the Automate trade fair in Chicago and will demonstrate its features such as silicon inspection, machine vision, surveillance and security systems, hyperspectral imaging, and other core SWIR applications.
- In October 2014, Raptor Photonics announced the launch of NINOX 640, a cooled VIS-SWIR InGaAs camera. Using 640 x 512 InGaAs sensor from SCD, the NINOX 640 offers visible extension from 0.4µm to 1.7µm to enable high sensitivity imaging, features an on-board intelligent 3 point Non Uniform Correction (NUC) algorithm which provides high quality image. Such innovative launches enable the expansion of InGaAs camera Market in the forecasting future.
Competitive Analysis: Global InGaAs Camera Market
Global InGaAs camera market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of InGaAs camera for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global InGaAs Camera Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global InGaAs camera are Photon Interactive UK Limited., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., First Sensor AG, Jenoptik AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., Luna, Lumentum Operations LLC, Albis Optoelectronics AG, Thorlabs, Inc., Xenics, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Raptor Photonics Limited, Teledyne Princeton Instruments, AC Photonics, Inc., New England Photoconductor, Qphotonics, Episensors, Inc., Roithner Lasertechnik GmbH, KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd., Cosemi Technologies, Inc., Voxtel, Inc., Edmund Optics Inc., Precision Micro-Optics Inc.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive InGaAs Camera report.
Major Highlights of InGaAs Camera market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on InGaAs Camera market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the InGaAs Camera market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in InGaAs Camera market.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
