InGaAs Camera Market to Soar at steady CAGR up to 2027

Global InGaAs camera is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing need for better management of the workforce and increasing application in defence and military forces and advancement in technology are the major factor for the growth of this market.

InGaAs cameras are camera which is based on cooling technology and are used in military, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial inspection, and spectroscopy. It has infrared (IR) technology which enables night vision or gain visibility through atmospheric haze and is mostly used by military and defence groups. These cameras find many applications in defence due to their performance features such as small, uncooled, lightweight design, high quality night vision, attached covert eye-safe lasers, target recognition, and sensitivity to nightglows.

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in demand for InGaAs camera for machine vision application

Rise in its demand as it enables security, surveillance, and firefighting is driving market

Technological advancement and development in InGaAs camera will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for InGaAs camera in defence and military purpose will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation regarding import and export of InGaAs camera will restrain the market growth.

High price of InGaAs camera hinders the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global InGaAs Camera Market

By Scanning Type

Area Scan Camera

Line Scan Camera

By Technology

Cooled Camera

Uncooled Camera

By Application

Military and Defense

Industrial Automation

Surveillance, Safety, and Security

Scientific Research

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, SWIR Vision Systems announced the launch of quantum dot, which is the first shortwave camera, built on senor technology. The camera enables higher resolution, lower cost, and global exportability to the vision industry. SWIR will exclusively exhibit its camera on 8 th -11 th April at the Automate trade fair in Chicago and will demonstrate its features such as silicon inspection, machine vision, surveillance and security systems, hyperspectral imaging, and other core SWIR applications.

-11 April at the Automate trade fair in Chicago and will demonstrate its features such as silicon inspection, machine vision, surveillance and security systems, hyperspectral imaging, and other core SWIR applications. In October 2014, Raptor Photonics announced the launch of NINOX 640, a cooled VIS-SWIR InGaAs camera. Using 640 x 512 InGaAs sensor from SCD, the NINOX 640 offers visible extension from 0.4µm to 1.7µm to enable high sensitivity imaging, features an on-board intelligent 3 point Non Uniform Correction (NUC) algorithm which provides high quality image. Such innovative launches enable the expansion of InGaAs camera Market in the forecasting future.

Competitive Analysis: Global InGaAs Camera Market

Global InGaAs camera market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of InGaAs camera for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global InGaAs Camera Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global InGaAs camera are Photon Interactive UK Limited., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., First Sensor AG, Jenoptik AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., Luna, Lumentum Operations LLC, Albis Optoelectronics AG, Thorlabs, Inc., Xenics, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Raptor Photonics Limited, Teledyne Princeton Instruments, AC Photonics, Inc., New England Photoconductor, Qphotonics, Episensors, Inc., Roithner Lasertechnik GmbH, KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd., Cosemi Technologies, Inc., Voxtel, Inc., Edmund Optics Inc., Precision Micro-Optics Inc.

Major Highlights of InGaAs Camera market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on InGaAs Camera market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the InGaAs Camera market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in InGaAs Camera market.

