Infusion Pumps Market 2021 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic,

The Infusion Pumps was valued at 12500 Billion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

An infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patients body in controlled amounts. Infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and in the home.

There are many types of infusion pumps, including large volume, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), elastomeric, syringe, enteral, and insulin pumps,. Some are designed mainly for stationary use at a patients bedside. Others, called ambulatory infusion pumps, are designed to be portable or wearable.

Top Companies in the Global Infusion Pumps Market:

B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Halyard Health, Mindray Medical, Micrel Medical Devices

This report segments the global Infusion Pumps Market based on Types are:

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Based on Application, the Global Infusion Pumps Market is Segmented into:

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Infusion Pumps Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

