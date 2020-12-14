Infusion Pumps Market 2020 Key Players, Drivers, Challenges and Key Players – B. Braun, Halyard Health, Smiths Group
With a robust growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, growth in applications across different regions and end-use areas, and burgeoning consumer demand have driven the growth of this market, says Decisive Markets Insights.
Global Infusion Pumps Market: Spectrum and Segmentations
North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographies mentioned in the report. RoW covers Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The countries covered under North America, Europe and APAC are Canada, Germany, Central America, France, Mexico, Japan, Africa, South America, China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Russia, India, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, among others.
Based on the type of product, the global Infusion Pumps market segmented into:
Volumetric
Syringe
Enteral
Insulin
PCA
Implantable
Based on the end-use, the global Infusion Pumps market classified into:
Hospital & Clinic
Home Care
And the major players included in the report are:
Becton, Dickinson
ICU Medical
Terumo Corporation
B. Braun
Halyard Health
Smiths Group
Baxter International
Fresenius
Moog
Zyno Medical
Micrel Medical
Global Infusion Pumps Market: Dynamics of Markets (Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities)
With a robust growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, growth in applications across different regions and end-use areas, and burgeoning consumer demand have driven the growth of this market. By 2027, the market is projected to achieve a remarkable revenue size experiencing a robust growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027. High demand, strong research & development and the increasing use of products/ services are some of the key factors driving the market growth. While COVID -19 has hit in 2020, it is expected that the market would subsequently recover, as the impact of this global pandemic is expected to diminish with time. The size of the market from 2020 to 2027 is covered in the report. In addition, analysis of industry segments, market share, strategies, recommendations, analysis of price patterns, competitive environment, market drivers, company profiles, challenges and opportunities are also covered in the report.
