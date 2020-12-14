Infusion Pumps Market 2020 Key Players, Drivers, Challenges and Key Players – B. Braun, Halyard Health, Smiths Group

With a robust growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, growth in applications across different regions and end-use areas, and burgeoning consumer demand have driven the growth of this market, says Decisive Markets Insights.

Global Infusion Pumps Market: Spectrum and Segmentations

North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographies mentioned in the report. RoW covers Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The countries covered under North America, Europe and APAC are Canada, Germany, Central America, France, Mexico, Japan, Africa, South America, China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Russia, India, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, among others.

Based on the type of product, the global Infusion Pumps market segmented into:

Volumetric

Syringe

Enteral

Insulin

PCA

Implantable

Based on the end-use, the global Infusion Pumps market classified into:

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care

And the major players included in the report are:

Becton, Dickinson

ICU Medical

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun

Halyard Health

Smiths Group

Baxter International

Fresenius

Moog

Zyno Medical

Micrel Medical

Global Infusion Pumps Market: Dynamics of Markets (Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities)

