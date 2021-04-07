Infrastructure sector in Vietnam Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2026

Infrastructure sector in Vietnam – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Infrastructure sector in Vietnam Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Infrastructure in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period. Vietnam has been one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies over the past decade, with an average GDP growth rate of 6.2% between 2000 and 2017. Recognizing this, the Vietnamese government has made transport infrastructure a priority and aims to raise investment from USD 7bn (2001 – 2008) to USD 120bn (2020).

Top Leading Companies of Infrastructure sector in Vietnam Market are Central power corporation, Coteccons construction joint stock company, Hoa binh construction group joint stock company, Civil engineering construction corporation no1 – jsc, Song da corporation – jsc, Nam long investment corporation, Vietnam expressway corporation, Minh duc concrete and construction company limited, Fecon corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in FDI in Vietnam

According to Foreign Investment Agency (FIA), a total of USD 14.22 billion in FDI has been disbursed for 2019 a 7.3 % year-on-year increase and 2,759 new projects with a total commitment of USD 10.97 billion have been approved. A total of 112 countries and territories invested in the country in 2018, with Japan leading the way with USD 8.59 billion followed by South Korea (USD 7.2 billion) and Singapore (USD 5 billion). The country’s manufacturing and processing sector have traditionally gained the most interest from foreign investors, and the two sectors attracted USD16.58 billion in FDI 2018 followed by the real estate sector (USD 6.6 billion) and retail sector (USD 3.67 billion).

Demand for road infrastructure

A series of new transport infrastructure projects are now getting underway in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. In all, 13 key traffic projects are being carried out, having been planned by the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) management board for traffic projects, The works are worth a total of USD 150 million. As one of the fastest-growing economies in ASEAN, Vietnam has a seemingly endless wish list for infrastructure. In 2019, just 20 percent of the country’s national roads are paved, and a recently approved plan to build a 1,372km north-south highway by 2030 is estimated to cost USD 14bn. The rising population in major cities in recent years has strained and exceeded the capacity of the existing connectivity networks and utility systems. With 50% of Vietnam’s population expected to be living in cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are building rapid transit systems exceeding USD 22 billion in the hope of reducing private vehicle ownership and improving air quality.

Regional Outlook of Infrastructure sector in Vietnam Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.