Infrastructure sector in Qatar Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Al Jaber Engineering Co., Gulf Housing & Construction Co., Nasser S. Al Hajiri Co. Ltd

Infrastructure sector in Qatar – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Infrastructure sector in Qatar Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Infrastructure in Qatar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355257/infrastructure-sector-in-qatar-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Infrastructure sector in Qatar Market are Al Jaber Engineering Co., Gulf Housing & Construction Co., Nasser S. Al Hajiri Co. Ltd, Qatar Building Engineering, Construction Development Company Llc, Urbacon Trading & Contracting W.L.L, Domopan Qatar, Q D V C, Qatari Arabian Construction Co, Gama Qatar Co and others.

Key Market Trends:

Potential for Infrastructure sector:

Construction makes a large contribution to GDP due to government initiatives in infrastructure, Construction contributes 15.9% to GDP. Big investments by the government on infrastructure due to the FIFA WC 2022 has boosted the construction industry. As part of the country’s economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030, significant investment is planned in both residential and non-residential buildings. There are currently over USD46b in projects at various stages of development. Apart from World Cup-related projects, several other large-scale social and commercial construction projects are underway which will spur growth in the residential and non-residential sector.

FIFA World Cup 2022

The Qatar government has planned to spend around USD 103 billion on major infrastructure projects in preparations for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The construction industry plays a very important role in achieving infrastructure development and thereby attracting foreign direct investments into the country, which is consistent with Qatar’s vision of becoming a leading hub in the region for world events, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The official budget for World Cup-specific construction ranges between USD 8 billion and USD 10 billion, although that is supported by the USD 200 billion being spent more generally to have a new metro system and huge infrastructure ready for 2022. Qatar is spending approximately USD 500 million a week on capital projects; such as stadiums, training camps, athlete villages and infrastructure projects; such as roads, hospitals and transport hubs, which are necessary to make the country ready for 2022.

Regional Outlook of Infrastructure sector in Qatar Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355257/infrastructure-sector-in-qatar-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Infrastructure sector in Qatar Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.