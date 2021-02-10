Infrastructure As A Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Amazon Web Services, Dell Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

The research and analysis conducted in Infrastructure As A Service Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Infrastructure As A Service industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Infrastructure As A Service Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global infrastructure as a service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for hybrid cloud platforms and technological advancement and development in the same are the factor for the growth.

Market Definition: Global Infrastructure as a Service Market

Infrastructure as a service or IaaS is a cloud computing service model that is specially designed so that it can deliver virtualised computing resources through the internet. They usually provide data center space, storage, servers, hardware. Cloud computing service, software as a service and platform as a service are some of the common type of the IaaS. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, government and education, telecom and IT, manufacturing and others. Increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs will also fuel the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for low cost IT infrastructure acts as a market driver

Growing adoption of cloud in SMEs will also propel the market growth

Increasing demand for data backup and storage is another factor driving this market growth

Rising shift toward hybrid cloud as primary deployment model will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for smart phones among population will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of proper IT infrastructure in developing country is restraining the market growth

Increasing security concern associated with the private cloud deployment will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Infrastructure as a Service Market

By Component Type

Storage

Network

Computer

Others Professional & Managed Services



By User Type

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government &Education

Healthcare

Telecom& IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Media &Entertainment

Others Business Service Providers Energy & Utilities Transportation



By Solution

Managed Hosting Services

Storage As A Service

High Performance Computing As A Service

Disaster Recovery As A Service

Others

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Orange announced that they have acquired Basefarm Holding AS which is important part of the company’s development strategy. This acquisition will help the company to bring new technologies and advancement in their data management and Big data and multi cloud services. This will also help them to strengthen their position in the market and will expand their portfolio in public and private cloud-services

In September 2015, Microsoft announced the launch of their commercial cloud services with their Microsoft Azure. The main aim of the launch of is to change the way computing is done and help the businesses and other services to support their workload

In May 2015, EMC Corporation announced that they are going to acquire Virtustream so that they can create new cloud services business. This acquisition will help the company so that their customer can transfer their application into cloud- based IT environment. They will be able to provide hybrid cloud infrastructure and services

Competitive Analysis

Global infrastructure as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infrastructure as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global infrastructure as a service market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, RACKSPACE US, INC., Red Hat, Inc., Redcentric plc., VMware, Inc., www.javatpoint.com., Gartner, Inc., CLOUD4C, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, NetApp, Lenovo., Accenture, Wipro Limited, FUJITSU, MuleSoft, LLC., Telefónica S.A., Tieto among others

The Infrastructure As A Service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Infrastructure As A Service market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Infrastructure As A Service market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Infrastructure As A Service market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Infrastructure As A Service. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

