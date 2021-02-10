Infrastructure As A Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Amazon Web Services, Dell Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle
Global infrastructure as a service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for hybrid cloud platforms and technological advancement and development in the same are the factor for the growth.
Market Definition: Global Infrastructure as a Service Market
Infrastructure as a service or IaaS is a cloud computing service model that is specially designed so that it can deliver virtualised computing resources through the internet. They usually provide data center space, storage, servers, hardware. Cloud computing service, software as a service and platform as a service are some of the common type of the IaaS. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, government and education, telecom and IT, manufacturing and others. Increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs will also fuel the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for low cost IT infrastructure acts as a market driver
- Growing adoption of cloud in SMEs will also propel the market growth
- Increasing demand for data backup and storage is another factor driving this market growth
- Rising shift toward hybrid cloud as primary deployment model will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
- Increasing prevalence for smart phones among population will also drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Dearth of proper IT infrastructure in developing country is restraining the market growth
- Increasing security concern associated with the private cloud deployment will also hamper the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Infrastructure as a Service Market
By Component Type
- Storage
- Network
- Computer
- Others
- Professional & Managed Services
By User Type
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government &Education
- Healthcare
- Telecom& IT
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Media &Entertainment
- Others
- Business Service Providers
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation
By Solution
- Managed Hosting Services
- Storage As A Service
- High Performance Computing As A Service
- Disaster Recovery As A Service
- Others
By Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, Orange announced that they have acquired Basefarm Holding AS which is important part of the company’s development strategy. This acquisition will help the company to bring new technologies and advancement in their data management and Big data and multi cloud services. This will also help them to strengthen their position in the market and will expand their portfolio in public and private cloud-services
- In September 2015, Microsoft announced the launch of their commercial cloud services with their Microsoft Azure. The main aim of the launch of is to change the way computing is done and help the businesses and other services to support their workload
- In May 2015, EMC Corporation announced that they are going to acquire Virtustream so that they can create new cloud services business. This acquisition will help the company so that their customer can transfer their application into cloud- based IT environment. They will be able to provide hybrid cloud infrastructure and services
Competitive Analysis
Global infrastructure as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infrastructure as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global infrastructure as a service market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, RACKSPACE US, INC., Red Hat, Inc., Redcentric plc., VMware, Inc., www.javatpoint.com., Gartner, Inc., CLOUD4C, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, NetApp, Lenovo., Accenture, Wipro Limited, FUJITSU, MuleSoft, LLC., Telefónica S.A., Tieto among others
The Infrastructure As A Service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Infrastructure As A Service market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Infrastructure As A Service market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Infrastructure As A Service market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Infrastructure As A Service. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Infrastructure As A Service market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Infrastructure As A Service market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Infrastructure As A Service market by offline distribution channel
- Global Infrastructure As A Service market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Infrastructure As A Service market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Infrastructure As A Service market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Infrastructure As A Service market in Americas
- Licensed Infrastructure As A Service market in EMEA
- Licensed Infrastructure As A Service market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
