Infrastructure As A Service Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation

The Global Infrastructure As A Service Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Infrastructure As A Service market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Infrastructure as a service market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Infrastructure As A Service Market: Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., EMC Corporation, VMWare Inc., RedHat Inc., RedCentric PLC

– May 2019 – VMWare acquired Bitnami to accelerate multi-cloud and enterprise deployments. Bitnami offers organizations the capability to deploy a multitude of applications through its libraries, either natively or across a plethora of cloud providers.

– February 2019 – Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2. Azure is now the only cloud provider to offer a no-compromise cloud storage solution that is fast, secure, massively scalable, cost-effective, and fully capable of running the most demanding production workloads.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecom Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– IT and telecommunication sector is expected to witness significant growth rate for IaaS market due to increased adoption of cloud-based services in the industry. This industry is one of the primary vertical, generating enormous personal, financial, and healthcare information. Many telecom providers are aspiring to be cloud IaaS providers.

– IT and Telecom vertical generate huge amounts of data. Thus, managed hosting, DRaaS, STaaS solutions provide businesses with cost-effective computing and storage capabilities. Cloud-technology has enabled telecommunications to migrate to the internet, where there is no longer the need to have costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world.

– Moreover, the advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has changed the way businesses work and has placed greater revenue and profitability pressure on telecommunication operators (telcos). For instance, Telecom and hosting provider Macquarie is using IaaS cloud bandwagon. Macquarie offers local managed enterprise Cloud.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Infrastructure As A Service market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and is anticipated to lead the IaaS market over the forecast period. Increasing internet penetration coupled with developing technology in various economies, including China, India, and South Korea, can be attributed to high growth in this region.

– Countries such as Japan, China, and India are advancing due to the improving economy, which will support the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, spurting industrialization across the region is acting as a critical driving force driving the growth of the IaaS market in the area. There is a rise in ICT expenditure by the government in this region, further leading to more opportunity for the market.

