Infrared Thermometer Market Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, by Types and by Applications

Global Infrared Thermometer Market is expected to grow at a 11.8 % during this forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Qualiket Research report offers valuation and analysis of Global Infrared Thermometer Market on a global and regional level. The study delivers a comprehensive assessment of industry latest trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, avenues, and industry-validated market data.

Infrared thermometer is a type of temperature measuring device which infers temperature from a portion of the thermal radiation. They also known as laser thermometers a laser is used to help aim the thermometer or non-contact thermometer. Increase in number of positive cases of COVID 19 will raise the demand for infrared thermometer in near future.

Increase in demand for infrared thermometer due to increase in prevalence of COVID 19 is the key driving factor which expected to boost the global infrared thermometer market growth. Rise in the predominance of contagious ailments. The usage of an infrared thermometer reduces reduced cross-contamination risk and minimizes the risk of spreading diseases from one person to another. For instance, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) report 2018 seasonal influenza was estimated to result in about 3-5 million cases of severe illness across the world. Also, increase in prevalence of infectious diseases will positively contribute the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global infrared thermometer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America holds a prominent market share of the global infrared thermometer market. The US plays a vital role in raising the demand from the region as compared to Canada. Further, Europe is second largest revenue contributor in the market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly due to increase in need for temperature monitoring devices on a giant scale and the rise in investment by local key players.

Impact of COVID-19

The increase in COVID 19 pandemic across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global infrared thermometer market due to increase in demand for temperature monitoring devices. Infrared thermometers are serving as a valuable solution to fight against Coronavirus Infection. It helps safe screening of individuals suffering from fever.

Market Segmentation

The Global Infrared Thermometer Market is segmented into Product Type, End User, and Region.

Based on the product type, the global infrared thermometer market is segmented into Contact Thermometers, and Non-Contact Thermometer. Also, on the basis of end user, the global infrared thermometer market is segmented into Healthcare Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Electronic Industry, and Others.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report including Thermo Fischer Scientific, HORIBA, Ltd, AZ Instrument Corp., Promed Group Co., Ltd, Trimpeks, JRI, Bremed Ltd., ABRONN, TAIDOC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, and Easytem

Key Features

Qualiket Research delivers an extensive analysis of the current and latest market trends and dynamics in the global infrared thermometer market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by infrared thermometer market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Various key companies are profiled with their strategies to understand the competitive outlook of the global infrared thermometer market.

