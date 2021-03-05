Infrared Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global infrared imaging market is estimated to have reached USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The factors which are driving the growth of the infrared imaging market are the increasing deployment of Infrared imaging in the booming smartphones and smart camera market, increase in contactless payments, improved user experience, and reduction in size and cost of semiconductor chips. Infrared imaging technology is anticipated to be used in a host of applications in the future due to the increasing demand for online and in-store payments in a retail store, increasing demand for connectivity between devices for information and data sharing.

Growth Drivers

High adoption of infrared imaging products in security & surveillance application

Infrared cameras find widespread adoption in the security & surveillance application due to their ability to be used in harsh environments, such as fog, haze, smoke, and water vapor. They are especially suited to the military & defense vertical, where they are used for human/object movement monitoring; and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRNE) detection. Companies operating in the market have received a number of contracts for the development or supply of infrared products for the military & defense vertical. This is widely used for security & surveillance purposes in industrial and commercial buildings. They are particularly suited for temperature measurement as they allow a safe distance to be maintained between operators and subject and require less manpower.

Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide

An increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide due to the high prevalence of chronic lifestyle associated diseases is majorly driving the infrared imaging market. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, neurovascular diseases, and cancer is expected to drive the infrared imaging market. According to WHO, cancer is one of the leading causes of death, presenting a rise of 18.1 million new cases in 2019 and approximately 9.8 million deaths in the same year. The unavailability of effective pharmaceutical treatment and growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the factors expected to drive the infrared imaging market.

Recent Development

In October 2020, FLIR Systems (US) expanded its Exx-Series of advanced thermal imaging cameras with the launch of four new products: the E96, E86, E76 and E54. These cameras are designed to help professionals detect the early signs of building issues, identify hot spots, troubleshoot electrical and mechanical systems, and prevent problems before they cause damage that leads to expensive repairs.

In June 2020, New Imaging Technologies expanded its WiDySenS family with the launch of a new SWIR camera, WiDySenS 640A-STE. This product is ideal for embedded applications in UAVs, drones, land or naval platforms.

Competitive landscape

Key players for global infrared imagingmarket include: Flir Systems, Fluke, Sensors Unlimited, Leonardo Drs, Axis Communications, Xenics, Opgal Optronic Industries, New Imaging Technologies, Allied Vision Technologies, Lynred, Cox, C-Thermal, Ircameras, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Dali Technology, Tonbo Imaging, L3harris Technologies, Raptor Photonics, Episenors& Princeton Instruments.The infrared camera industry is a highly competitive market with the presence of a large number of players. The low-entry barriers for new entrants are expected to further increase market competitiveness. Market players are investing in supplier companies to enhance their product ability.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

By Wavelength

Near Infrared

Shortwave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long-wave Infrared

By Vertical

Industrial

Nonindustrial

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

