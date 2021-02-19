Information Security Consulting Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020 – 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Information Security Consulting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Information Security Consulting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Information Security Consulting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global information security consulting market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging cyber-attacks and rising concern of information security for enterprises.

Securing network, information and data from cyber threat is information security or cyber security. In the era of digitalization and globalization in developing economies, it is important to secure the network and information from cyber-attacks. The information security consulting services manage every security aspects of today’s borderless enterprises from basic to risk management.

Market Drivers:

Increasing complexities of IT infrastructure is driving this market

Digitalization and advancement in technology is helping the market to grow

Emerging trends such as mobile work-force and bring your own devices is supporting the growth of the market

Increasing demand for information security consulting services is also a factor for market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost for consulting is hindering the market growth

Advanced cyber-attack techniques restricts the growth of the market

Budget constraints restraints the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Information Security Consulting Market

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Database Security

Endpoint Security

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, a group of ethical hackers and cyber security experts named IBM X-Force Red was launched by IBM. This group detects the vulnerabilities in organization’s IT infrastructure and mitigating the cyber threats. Recently this group has launched new service for Blockchain Security Testing

In June 2016, Quick Heal has completed the acquisition of Junco Technologies and also launched cyber security consulting. The Seqrite Services consulting unit will form part of Quickheal’s Seqrite Enterprise Security brand and will offer Enterprises and public organizations with managed security services such as cyber audit and cyber forensic, safety consulting and Security Operations Center. This acquisition will help in companies’ expansion

Competitive Analysis

Global information security consulting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of information security consulting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global information security consulting market are Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Atos SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, PwC, BAE Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Limited, SearchInform LTD, Dell Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Optiv Security Inc., HEX64, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., F-Secure, Webroot Inc. and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Information Security Consulting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Information Security Consulting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Information Security Consulting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Information Security Consulting market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

