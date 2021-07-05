Information: Reveal the solution of every problem related to Mobile Device Management Market

Today, smartphones and messaging applications have liberated the workforce from desktop computers which is helping to perform business tasks remotely. Though, working on the mobile devices enhances overall productivity, but it can also upturn the risk of losing sensitive & confidential data. Thus, it is now vital for companies to have an effective mobile device management (MDM) solution, whether for managing digital signage or keeping sensitive data secured on a fleet of employee’s mobile devices.

What is Mobile Device Management?

Mobile device management is a process to monitor, manage, and secure mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops that are used in enterprises to access sensitive data. With the surge in number of employees using all these devices, organizations across all scopes & sizes are now turning to MDM for improved productivity and enhanced data security. By 2027, the mobile device management market is estimated to garner $24,161.1 million, up from $3,019.9 million in 2019.

How Mobile Device Management Benefits Businesses?

The benefits of mobile device management extend to a wide range of other management capabilities that can be achieved without the inconvenience of manually updating or setting up a tablet, smartphone, or other mobile device.

Time-saving Security & Control

An effective MDM ensures that critical & sensitive business data such as documents and emails are always secure. For example, if a mobile device has been reported stolen or lost, the IT administrator can disconnect it, lock it down, or completely turn it off.

In addition, MDM gives companies better control over their group of devices. For instance, a company with a number of drivers, field agents, or other distributed teams no longer need to set up each mobile device that is being used by its workforce.

Implementing security software and setting up devices is done automatically, together with pushing out specific apps and tools to employees’ tablets or smartphones. Also, company-wide app updates are easily achieved without any need for calling the device into the information technology (IT) department.

Efficient & Robust Management

While mobile devices are valuable, they can also distract employees during the workday. By making use of MDM, administrators can limit the use of internet browsing or social media apps such as YouTube, Instagram, and others to reduce excess data charges or to improve work output.

MDM can also inhibit employees from using other applications than allowing them to use only the ones they need to focus or perform a particular task. For instance, if transportation workers only need navigational apps and tools, MDM can inhibit them from using other applications in order to increase operational safety and efficiency.

There are some businesses that now make use of different types of unattended devices such as vending machines, smart TVs, and digital signage for advertising. Mobile device management allows an IT administrator to track, update, control, and secure unattended devices.

Improved Flexibility for the Remote Workforce

Mobile device management allows convenient access to relevant documents at any location and at any time through its centralized system. This means, employees can access all the needed files while working on mobile devices.

Company files such as forms and training materials can be shared as needed and it can be also made sure that they’re only accessed by the authorized individuals. MDM solutions such as AirDroid Business enables grouping capabilities which helps IT managers to automatically distribute files to particular groups by function, region, function, or feature securely and quickly.

The increased flexibility of MDM gives companies the needed control over their mobile devices and also support the liberty of the mobile workforce to work efficiently.

What to Look for in an MDM Solution?

Applying the right MDM solution for the company’s needs is crucial to the efficient management of a remote workforce. The company’s IT staff shouldn’t have to engage in lengthy phone calls or costly travel to manage its mobile devices.

If the company doesn’t need advanced enterprise-level features while looking for an MDM solution, the company shouldn’t pay for them. Besides, a more budget-friendly lightweight solution can effectively fulfill the company needs.

