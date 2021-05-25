Information: Reveal the solution of every problem related to Edible Cannabis Market

Growing agricultural crisis for the marijuana testing, advancements in clinical research of marijuana, and the removal of legal prohibition on using cannabis are factors anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global edible cannabis market in the analysis period.The relaxation of various rules & regulation for the use of cannabis and the initiatives taken by governments of various countries across the globe to legalize the use of cannabis are the significant factors anticipated to foster the growth of the global edible cannabis market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The increasing initiatives by governments is resulting in growing interest among food manufactures in order to produce more cannabis induced edible food products. For example, in October 2019, the Canadian government legalized the use of cannabis due to its rising usage in medical research and other medical purpose. Further, an increase in the number of the users preferring edible cannabis due to the adverse effects of smoking directly is predicted to be another factor to fuel the market growth by 2026.

Regional Outlook

The North America region is projected to account for the majority of share in the global edible cannabis market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the region can be majorly attributed to favorable government regulation related to the legalization of marijuana for medical purpose. For instance, recreation marijuana was legalized in some parts of Canada and the U.S. in October 2018.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for edible cannabis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the region is majorly because several developing countries are taking measures to legalize the use of marijuana for the personal use.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global edible cannabis market. These players include Zoots, Dixie Elixirs, Fairwinds Manufacturing, Bhang Corporation, Auntie Dolores, Kiva Confections, Mirth Provisions, Organa Brands, Cheeba Chews, Mentor Cannabis, Inc., and Baked Bros. These players are adopting several strategies such as partnerships, product development, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/