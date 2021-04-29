Influenza Medication Market is Expand at a CAGR of 1.40% during the Period from 2017 to 2025

Influenza Medication Market is Expand at a CAGR of 1.40% during the Period from 2017 to 2025

The global market for influenza medication is displaying a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Daiichi Sankyo Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Natco Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mylan Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in this market.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/influenza-medication-market.html

However, only a few players have acquired the leading position, making the business landscape in this market moderately consolidated. The leading vendors of influenza medication are expected to take up strategic partnerships, states the market study.

According to the research report, the global influenza medication market was worth US$1.69 bn in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 1.40% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is projected to reach US$2.01 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24038

zanamivir, oseltamivir, peramivir, amantadine, rimantadine, and inosine are the main products available in this market. Among these, the oseltamivir segment is leading the global market.

North America and Europe to Remain Dominant

On the basis of the geography, the global market for influenza medication has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe in this research report. Among these, the markets in North America and Europe has acquired the dominance, thanks to the presence of a better medical and healthcare infrastructure. These regional markets are anticipated to remain on the top over the next few years.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Influenza Medication Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=24038

The presence of leading players are likely to support these regional markets. The increasing uptake of high-cost therapies has spiked prospects for the influenza medication market in North America. The U.S. dominated the Influenza medication in North America, accounting for nearly 49.8% share in 2016. Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness a significant rise in the years to come, states the research report.

Rising Prevalence of Influenza and Infections to Support Growth

“The global influenza medication market is gaining from the increasing incidence of influenza and infections across the world,” says a TMR analyst. Besides this, the presence of favorable government policies relating to the prevention and treatment of influenza is also supporting the market’s growth trajectory.

Buy Influenza Medication Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=24038<ype=S

In emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific, the market for influenza is likely to gain from the rising incidence of ailments and availability of healthcare facilities at a low cost in the years to come, states the report.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/hereditary-angioedema-treatment-market-surge-in-awareness-about-rare-genetic-diseases-contributes-to-growth/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/