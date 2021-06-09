Influenza Diagnostics Market – Size, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027

Influenza (flu) is a contagious disease of the upper respiratory system caused due to influenza virus. The two types of influenza are seasonal and pandemic. There are three main types of seasonal influenza, namely influenza A, B, and C. It is transmitted from public places through sneeze and droplets of infected person who serve as a carrier of the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. Influenza resulted in 49,000,000 symptomatic illnesses and 79,000 deaths in 2017-2018. High risk of influenza infection is observed in pregnant women, pediatrics, geriatrics, patients with low immunity that suffer from chronic illness, and healthcare professionals.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2414



High prevalence of influenza and increasing research funding for influenza diagnostics are major factors that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), influenza is expected to result in around 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness and around 290,000 to 650,000 deaths in 2018 worldwide. In 2014, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) collaborated with The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Autoimmune Disease Coordinating Committee (ADCC) and supports The Center of Excellence in Influenza Research and Surveillance (CIERS) to advance the understanding of influenza virus. High geriatric population prone to influenza, increasing awareness about the disease along with high demand for advanced and more efficient influenza diagnostic tests are expected to drive growth of the influenza diagnostics market.

The market can be segmented into:

On the basis of test type:

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Viral Culture Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests Serological Assays



Molecular Diagnostic Assays

RT-PCR Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA) Tests Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays (LAMP) Simple Amplification-Based Assays (SAMBA) Others



On the basis of end user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others

Major players operating in the global influenza diagnostics market include, Roche Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere, Quidel Corporation, and others. Key players in the market are focused on research and development activities in order to offer diagnostic devices that are cost-effective and efficient. For instance, in 2016, Roche received the U.S. FDA clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver for its cobas Influenza A/B & RSV test. The test is used with the cobas Liat system and assists in molecular testing of flu A/B and RSV.

Research purpose:

– Provides strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzes core competencies, and derives the competitive landscape of the market.

– Provides insight into factors influencing market growth. Influenza Diagnostics market analysis based on various factors such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter Five Force analysis, etc.

– It provides detailed analysis of the market structure with forecasts for various segments and sub-segments of the global Influenza Diagnostics market.

– Provides a country level analysis of the market in relation to its current market size and future outlook.

– Provides country-level analysis of the market by application, product type and sub-segment.

– Provides historical and forecast revenue for the market segment and sub-segments in relation to the four major regions and countries in North America, Europe, Asia and other countries.

– Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product development and research and development in the global Influenza Diagnostics Market.

LIMITED TIME OFFER – Hurry Up!

Exclusive offer!!! Purchase the report at a discounted rate!!!

Get Discount for Buyers UPTO 30% OFF On Any Research Report

Buy Now with Discount for Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2414

The chapters covered in the research report are as follows:

Chapter 1, 2: Targets of the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market, encompassing market introduction, product images, market summary, and development scope.

Chapter 3, Chapter 4: Global Market Competition, Sales Volume, and Market Profit by Manufacturer.

Chapters 5, 6, 7: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Exports, Imports by Regions such as USA, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan. From 2015 to 2024, we conduct regional market research based on regional sales rate and market share.

Chapters 8, 9, 10: Global Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor/Trader

Chapters 11, 12: Market Information and Research Conclusions, Appendix and Data Sources.

The market report also primarily identifies additional useful and useful information about the industry, including the Influenza Diagnostics market development trends analysis, return on investment, and feasibility analysis. Additionally, SWOT analysis is distributed in the report to analyze the growth of key global market players in the Influenza Diagnostics market industry.

In addition, the research report investigates:

Competitors and manufacturers in the global market

By product type, application and growth factor

Industry status and outlook for major applications / end users / usage areas

Request For PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2414

Thanks for reading this article. You can also get individual chapter sections, such as North America, Europe, or Asia, or regional versions of the report.

Contact us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

www.coherentmarketinsights.com