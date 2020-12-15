Influenza Diagnostics Market Brief Analysis by Top Key Players and Their Future Planning: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company,

Influenza Diagnostics Market growth is driven primarily by factors such as the increased prevalence of influenza, increased research funding for influenza diagnosis, and increased demand for faster diagnosis, and the market will grow over the next few years. However, variability in sensitivity and specificity between influenza diagnostic tests, the existence of complex regulatory frameworks for approval of new diagnostic tests, and rising health care costs are expected to curb the growth of this market to some extent over the next few years.

The global influenza diagnostics market projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

As older people become more susceptible to influenza, the aging population will grow and technologically advanced influenza diagnostic tests will be introduced, accelerating the growth of the global influenza diagnostic market in the coming years. In addition, increased awareness of the disease, coupled with rising health care costs, and various government authorities dedicated to research and development in the treatment and diagnosis of influenza are projected to trigger the global influenza diagnostic industry.

Companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A, Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, GenMark Diagnostics, SA Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Trading AG, ELITech, Mast Group, Altona Diagnostics, Coris BioConcept, and Genome Diagnostics are the key players in the global influenza diagnostics market.

Challenges related to distribution channels, fierce competition, pricing issues, and changing consumer preferences will continue to put pressure on vendor profit margins. The research study describes new strategies for Influenza Diagnostics vendors in the near future. The five leading companies in the Influenza Diagnostics industry and their products, SWOT analysis, and comparisons are provided.

This customized report also helps clients keep up with the launch of new technologies in direct and indirect COVID-19 related markets, future strategies and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulation.

Test Type Overview in the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market:

Traditional Diagnostic Tests (RIDT, Viral Culture, DFA, and Serological Assays), Molecular Diagnostic Tests(RT-PCR, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, and Others) and Others.

End-User Overview in the Global Influenza Diagnostics market:

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Centers, and Point of Care Testing Centers.

Regional Overview in the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market:

Geography divides the global influenza diagnostic market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019 due to the vast number of influenza hospitals, the presence of medical reimbursement schemes and research institutes, and the strong focus of the US CDC on disease rate management.

Important questions raised in the report:

Who are the major players in the influenza diagnostics market?

What are the regional growth trends and the regions that generate the most revenue in the influenza diagnostic market?

What are the main drivers and challenges of the influenza diagnostic market?

What are the major product segments of the influenza diagnostics market?

What are the major end-users of the influenza diagnostics market?

