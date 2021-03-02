Influenza Diagnostics Market 2021 Industry Analysis with Top Keyplayers – F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation etc.

Influenza Diagnostics Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Influenza Diagnostics market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A, Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, GenMark Diagnostics, SA Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Altona Diagnostics, and CorisBioConcept., , and more…

Influenza Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Traditional Diagnostic Test RIDT Cell Culture DFA Serological Assays

Molecular Diagnostic Test RT-PCR INNAT TMA LAMP NASBA Other INNAT Other Molecular Tests



By Influenza Type

Influenza A

Influenza B

By End-User

Hospital

Point-of-Care Testing

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Prevalence of Influenza Influenza is a highly infectious respiratory ailment. The global influenza pandemics caused more than 5.00,000 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 50 million deaths globally. It poses a critical public health threat. More than 2,00,000 people have been hospitalized because of the influenza virus, according to the National Center of Health Survey 2016. According to the CDC, the U.S. flu affects about 5 % to 20 % of the population per year. Moreover, an estimated 200,000 people are hospitalized in the U.S. each year due to flu infection; of these, 36,000 die from complications of the flu. It affects mostly those with a weak immune system, i.e., the pediatric and geriatric population. There are around 3 to 5 million cases of serious influenza worldwide. According to the 2018 Survey of the National Influenza Centers (NICs), 69,007 people were infected with influenza viruses, of which 67,733 were infected with influenza A and 1,274 were diagnosed with influenza B.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Influenza Diagnostics Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Influenza Diagnostics Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Influenza Diagnostics Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Influenza Diagnostics Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

