Influencer Marketing Platform Market is Projected to Reach USD 34.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 29.3% During 2021-2027
The global Influencer Marketing platform market is estimated to have reached USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The rising use of AI-enabled influencer marketing platforms is projected to create an integrated framework for marketers to establish successful partnerships. The artificial neural network and NLP can be leveraged to give crucial information to influencers by evaluating multiple product attributes, tweets, and thereby allowing marketers to improve the workflow phase.
An increase in the number of fake followers is acting as a challenger for the market
The influencer marketing technique has been immensely growing since 2016, as consumers have shifted from TV to social media and other OTT channels. Hence, organizations are competing to engage with authentic influencers for promoting their products and enhancing sales. The rising competition has increased the demand for micro and macro-influencers. Thus, with the growing competition, identifying authentic influencers with many followers has become the biggest challenge for brands and organizations. Many influencers use fake followers through bots to show their popularity and attract big brands. For instance, according to White Ops/ANA, the global losses due to bot fraud were estimated to be USD 7.2 billion in 2016. To tackle the issues, organizations are adopting auditing tools that identify fake accounts by scanning influencers’ accounts and show the data of authentic and fake followers. The tools might help brands identify authentic influencers in the coming years.
Recent Development
- In November 2020, Launchmetrics had acquired Parklu, a Chinese influencer analytics platform. The acquisition will help Launchmetrics to develop a foothold in China as the country cements its dominance in the global luxury market.
- In October 2020, Upfluence integrated launched its software with the Klaviyo marketing platform. It boosts eCommerce marketing processes by improving insight and targeting.
Competitive landscape
The Influencer marketing platform market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied influencer marketing platform Components. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the influencer marketing platform market are IZEA Worldwide, Quotient Technology Inc. Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc, Traackr, Inc, Upfluence Inc., Klear, AspireIQ, CreatorIQ, Mavrck, Impact Tech, Inc., Brandwatch, Linqia, Inc., Onalytica, Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, ExpertVoice Inc., Lefty, Lumanu Inc., InfluencerDB, Taggermedia, Heepsy, Fourstarzz Media LLC, Juulr B.V., Intellifluence, Insense Ads, Inc., Talent Village Ltd., The Room, Blogmint, Zine Ltd., and Captiv8 Inc. and other prominent players.
In the influencer marketing platform market, prominent market participants compete based on price and Component quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Years Considered
|Historical data – 2017-2020
Base Year – 2020
Forecast – 2021 – 2027
|Facts Covered
|Revenue in USD Billion
|Market Coverage
|U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC
|Component/Service Segmentation
|By Component, ByApplication, and By Region
|Key Players
|BIZEA Worldwide , Quotient Technology Inc. Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc, Traackr, Inc, Upfluence Inc., Klear , AspireIQ,CreatorIQ , Mavrck , Impact Tech, Inc. , Brandwatch , Linqia, Inc. , Onalytica , Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP , ExpertVoice Inc. , Lefty , Lumanu Inc. , InfluencerDB , Taggermedia , Heepsy , Fourstarzz Media LLC , Juulr B.V. , Intellifluence , Insense Ads, Inc. , Talent Village Ltd., The Room , Blogmint , Zine Ltd. , and Captiv8 Inc, others.
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Application
- Search and Discovery
- Analytics and Reporting
- Influencer Relationship Management
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
