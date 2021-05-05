Influencer from Bali kicked out for this tasteless joke

It’s a joke that doesn’t really work, but then really doesn’t! In fact, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, two influencers are expelled from Bali after posting a video on social networks of failing to comply with local authorities’ health regulations to limit the spread of the virus.

A sticky joke that costs an eviction

His name is Josh Parler Lin, he is American and often posts hidden cameras on his YouTube channel. Accompanied by his partner Leia Se, these two influencers with 3 million subscribers decided to make a joke in Bali. The island’s authorities are fighting the spread of Covid-19 by establishing extremely strict health rules. Wearing a mask is simply mandatory for all foreigners traveling to Bali. If you don’t do it, you risk a fine of one million rupees (or 57 euros). If tourists are arrested again without a mask, it is simply eviction. And that’s exactly what happened to Josh and his partner.

The two influencers decided not to follow the instructions of the authorities in a video posted on their channel. In this case, we can see both of them in one store. Before entering, the young woman puts a fake surgical mask on her face.

The point is to see if the customers inside will notice. And nobody notices the deception in the aisles of the store, much to the astonishment of the two influencers.

The video is viewed millions of times on social media.

And that annoys the Balinese authorities. One of the legal officials for the Balinese government said that these two tourists not only break the law, but also “publicly provoke”. Because of this, even if it is their first arrest, the local police have decided to deal a blow by evicting them directly without going through the fine.

Following the decision, Josh Parler Lin deleted the video and apologized publicly. He justifies himself by saying that he made this video to “entertain people” and that his “job is to entertain”. On the other hand, he admits that he never imagined that this joke would provoke so many negative reactions.

Now the two YouTubers are waiting for flights to their countries to be available and will actually be deported from Bali in the coming days.