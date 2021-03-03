Inflatable Boat Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

The Global Inflatable Boat Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Inflatable Boat Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 4%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

Top Companies in the Global Inflatable Boat Market are Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Lithium Power, Tianjin Lishen Battery joint stock Co. Ltd, OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd and others.

Industry News

In March 2020, Babcock International, which is a major player in Aerospace and defense sector in partnership with Wing Inflatables, has secured a 5-year contract with United Kingdom Ministry of defense to provide more than 200 inflatable boats to the countrys defense department.

Key Market Trends



Leisure Segment is Expected to Dominate

Growing recreational activities in water and people spending more on such water sports activities will be the market driver during the forecast period. With the increase in global income levels of the people, they are spending more on travel and recreational activities. During the forecast period, it is expected that these activities will grow further, and this will drive the growth of the market. In the United States alone the spending on water sports witnessed a growth rate of around 6% during the last five years. Also, in the United Kingdom, the participation of people in water sports was around 32% during the last year.

Asia-pacific is Expected to be the Leader



The largest share of the population living in the region and the economic development which is leading the people towards a better standard of living and allowing them to spend more on recreational and leisure activities will be the reason for major growth in the region. Also, governments are increasing initiatives for increasing tourism in their respective countries. For instance, in India, the number of tourist spots is on the rise and these spots are providing water sports as well, recently Vishakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh is developed as the water sports destination in India, which is offering various activities which involve inflatable boats like kayaking and rafting. So, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest region.

