Infinity Ward reveals major Warzone 2 looting system change coming in Season 2

Warzone 2 is Activision’s newest tackle the battle royale style, arriving in November final yr with substantial modifications from its earlier iteration. One very important mechanic that has seen some main changes made to it’s the recreation’s looting system.

Warzone 2’s model new looting system includes of a loot menu from which gamers can select the objects that they wish to carry. This was first showcased within the Warzone 2 reveal on the Name of Obligation NEXT occasion, receiving loads of flak from the playerbase since then.

Luckily, it looks like the builders have lastly paid heed to the suggestions from the neighborhood and have determined to revert again to the earlier loot system that was current in Warzone: Caldera for the upcoming Season 2 patch.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will reintroduce the basic ground loot system

The brand new looting system for Warzone 2 sends gamers into the loot menu each time they’re interacting with a loot crate or an opponent’s backpack after eliminating them.

As gamers scroll by way of this loot menu for objects to hold, they’re unable to do something earlier than exiting it. This technique is starkly completely different from the basic ground loot system of Warzone: Caldera and has been harshly criticized by the neighborhood for being unnecessarily clunky.

Battle Royale looting modifications, and lots of extra, are coming with Season 02! Participant eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the ground! See extra in subsequent week’s studio weblog. @RavenSoftware Battle Royale looting modifications, and lots of extra, are coming with Season 02!Participant eliminations and all loot containers will now pop floating loot out onto the ground! 💥 See extra in subsequent week’s studio weblog. @RavenSoftware

Apparently, it appears that evidently the calls for of the neighborhood will lastly be met because the builders lately tweeted on the official Name of Obligation web page, stating that the loot system will revert again to the basic one the place loot will come out of containers and float on the ground for gamers to look at and take. This variation is scheduled to reach with the launch of the battle royale title’s Season 2.

This resolution from the builders has been extremely praised by the playerbase, who’ve lately been sad in regards to the delayed arrival of Season 2. Luckily, it looks like the builders are making good use of that additional week because the upcoming seasonal replace is all set to introduce loads of extremely anticipated content material, together with some main bug fixes and quality-of-life modifications.

Whereas most gamers is likely to be delighted after this announcement of the loot mechanics change, others are nonetheless not sure if the builders have handled an issue that is been a serious thorn within the facet for followers.

@InfinityWard @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware I actually cherished the backpack looting. Hate to see it go as a result of now it’s going to be unattainable to select up objects which might be stacked on one another like WZ1. @InfinityWard @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware I actually cherished the backpack looting. Hate to see it go as a result of now it’s going to be unattainable to select up objects which might be stacked on one another like WZ1.

As many may need observed whereas interacting with the ground loot of Warzone: Caldera, they steadily are inclined to overlap with one another as they come out of loot containers or downed gamers’ our bodies. With Warzone 2 reintroducing the basic ground loot system of Warzone: Caldera, many are questioning if the builders have lastly resolved the difficulty, making loot that comes out of containers lastly cease stacking over one another.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 might be formally launched on February 15 and the playerbase is ready with bated breath to lastly get a style of the Resurgence mode and its new map. The information in regards to the modifications to the looting system might be a cherry on prime for the gamers.



