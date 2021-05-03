Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Overview

The infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market is prognosticated to observe promising growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030 on the back of the rising prevalence of infectious diseases around the world. The increasing incidences of infectious diseases and the growing need to tackle them at an early stage have led to tremendous advancements in terms of diagnostics. Infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics is one of them. Thus, this aspect will bring good growth opportunities for the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market.

Infectious disease in-vitro diagnostic tests perform the function of detecting and identifying the specific infectious agent to establish its origin and enable healthcare professionals to provide the ideal treatment to a patient. These tests can also help in overcoming potential epidemics. Thus, all these aspects are serving as vital growth generators for the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market.

The overwhelming use of infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics in point-of-care testing, central laboratories, and others will bring immense growth prospects. On the basis of technology, the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market can be classified into molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, microbiology, and others.

The growing influence of infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics in detecting a variety of infections such as respiratory viruses, Chlamydia, HPV, Gonorrhea, Clostridium Difficile, MRSA, Streptococcus, Hepatitis B, HIV, Hepatitis C, COVID-19, and others will serve as a vital growth-generator.

Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis

The infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market has many players involved in intense competition. The players invest in research and development activities. These activities help in discovering novel insights.

Some well-entrenched players in the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market are

Danaher

BD

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthineers AG

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Key Findings of the Report

Molecular Diagnostics for COVID-19 to Turn the Tables of Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe due to the rising transmission rates and fatality rates. The most efficient way to decrease the mortality rate and prevent infecting others is an intense focus on testing. For COVID-19 testing, RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) is regarded as a gold standard. This testing method is the clinical gold standard for the etiological diagnosis of COVID-19 in which viral DNA is directly detected.

RT-PCR tests are being considered as the best option for COVID-19 testing around the world. The growing popularity of these testing methods will bring immense growth prospects for the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market.

Self-Testing Kits to Add Extra Stars of Growth

Manufacturers in the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market are developing kits that are easier for home use. These kits are designed for home-testing and treatments. Self-testing kits are useful for early diagnosis and consistent patient monitoring. They are also important for curbing costs. Hence, the rising demand for self-testing kits is directly proportional to the growth of the infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market.

Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Regional Prospects

North America’s infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market will observe a dominant trajectory between 2020 and 2030 on the back of the rising COVID-19 infections across the region. Asia Pacific’s infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics market will also observe rapid growth across the assessment period.

