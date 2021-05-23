Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving the growth of the market is the use of medical robots to release healthcare personnel from routine tasks to devote their time to further pressing responsibilities, and make medical procedures cost-effective and safer for patients. AI diagnostics is one of the fields which requires widespread use of medical robots. The uses AI for in diagnostics are extensive, but there are a few instances worth mentioning, comprising the FDNA system which deploys facial recognition software for screening of patients to detect more than 8000 maladies and rare genetic disorders with an extremely high degree of precision.

The growing demand for medical robots in minimally invasive surgeries is boosting the product sale. Benefits offered by robotic surgery comprises of enhanced dexterity, greater visualization, greater precision. It is an advanced form of minimally invasive surgery, enabling surgeons to use a computer-controlled robot to operate in very tight spaces in the body that would else only be accessible through open surgery. Surgical robots are self-powered devices that can be programmed to assist in the setting and handling of surgical instruments, offering surgeons with greater flexibility, accuracy, and control. Developed by Virtual Incision Corp, the miniature robotic system provides assistance in performing minimally invasive colon resection procedures for people suffering from colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and diverticulitis.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Medrobotics, Corindus, CMR Surgical, HistoSonics, Embodied, EndoMaster, and ICan Robotics, among others, are some of the start-up companies in the market.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robotic Systems

Assistive & Rehabilitation Systems

Hospitals & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Accessories

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Pharmacy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

