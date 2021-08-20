Infections on the rise: lockdown extended in greater Sydney area | free press

In Australia, the corona measures have been very strict since the start of the pandemic and local lockdowns are not uncommon. In the Sydney region, the corona figures continue to rise and easing is not in sight.

Sydney (AP) – The corona lockdown in the wider Sydney area has been extended until the end of September due to the increasing number of infections. That said the regional head of government of the Australian state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian.

In addition, she announced further measures against the spread of the virus: from Monday, people must wear a mask as soon as they leave their home, unless they exercise. However, in particularly affected regions, outdoor sports are limited to one hour per day. In addition, there is a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The state of New South Wales, which also includes the metropolis of Sydney, reported 642 new infections on Friday. According to the authorities, this is the second highest value since the outbreak of the pandemic. Sydney and large parts of the state have been in lockdown since the end of June.

The country with a population of 25 million has been able to fight the pandemic successfully for a long time with strict measures. Experts blame a slow vaccination campaign and the delta variant on the increasing numbers. In total, more than 41,500 corona cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic. More than 970 people have died as a result of the virus.