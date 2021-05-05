Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Key players BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Premier, Baxter

The insight Partners Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027. A reliable Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

Key Market Competitors: Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Premier, Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.), GOJO Industries, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Deb Group Ltd., VigiLanz Corporation, PeraHealth

The global infection surveillance solutions market accounted to US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 763.7 Mn by 2025.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic Infection surveillance solutions market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region vies for healthcare IT industry opportunities which attributes to the availability of a fertile market scenario resulting in multi fold revenue generation for the investments made by the private and public equities in and outside the region.

Surveillance of healthcare associated infections is of prime importance in prevention of infections. The methods and practices for surveillance have evolved as technology becomes more advanced. The availability of electronic surveillance software (ESS) has increased, and yet adoption of ESS is slow. The infection control software offers way to rebalance the time by monitoring several data feeds, alerting infection prevention, simplifying reporting, tracking trends graphically as well as improving outbreak identification.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

