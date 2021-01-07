Infection surveillance solutions market Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Forecast to 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Infection surveillance solutions market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End User. The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infection surveillance solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global infection surveillance solutions market, based on the type was segmented into software and services. In 2017, the software segment held the largest share of the market, by type. However, the services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these services pre and post incorporation of these solutions in various medical institutions.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – By Type

Software

Web-Based Software

On-Premises Software

Services

Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Consulting Services

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Others

Surveillance of healthcare associated infections is of prime importance in prevention of infections. The methods and practices for surveillance have evolved as technology becomes more advanced. The availability of electronic surveillance software (ESS) has increased, and yet adoption of ESS is slow. The infection control software offers way to rebalance the time by monitoring several data feeds, alerting infection prevention, simplifying reporting, tracking trends graphically as well as improving outbreak identification. Due to the advantages offered by these software systems, government is investing significantly to promote the innovation in healthcare IT based systems. For instance, in 2017, the US health IT investment total whopped to US$ 7.1 billion. Thus, massive adoption of IT based platforms in healthcare is expected to support the growth of infection surveillance solutions market over the forecast years.

Growing demand of web-based solutions and mobile platforms

The opportunities for using mobile based technology has improved drastically over the past few years. Moreover, access to real-time healthcare data and information has also been possible through the use of mobile based platforms. Mobile technology is capable to empower patients and care takers through increasingly user friendly interface and easy functionality. The infection surveillance solutions in mobile and web-based platforms are expected to be one of the prevalent trend in the industry.

