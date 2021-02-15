Infection Surveillance Solutions Market New Innovations And Future Business Analysis 2020-2025 | Top Players – BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Premier, Baxter

“Infection Surveillance Solutions Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The global infection surveillance solutions market accounted to US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 763.7 Mn by 2025.



BD

Wolters Kluwer

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Premier

Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.)

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Deb Group Ltd.

VigiLanz Corporation

PeraHealth

The infection surveillance solutions market by end user is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes and others. Others sub-segment includes specialized clinics, long-term facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, assisted-living facilities. The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The high prevalence of the hospital associated infection across the world is likely to enforce the healthcare setting for the adoption of these solutions in their infrastructure to prevent the healthcare associated infections.

Rise in the integration of information technology into various healthcare platforms are expected to boost the market growth over the years

Surveillance of healthcare associated infections is of prime importance in prevention of infections. The methods and practices for surveillance have evolved as technology becomes more advanced. The availability of electronic surveillance software (ESS) has increased, and yet adoption of ESS is slow. The infection control software offers way to rebalance the time by monitoring several data feeds, alerting infection prevention, simplifying reporting, tracking trends graphically as well as improving outbreak identification. Due to the advantages offered by these software systems, government is investing significantly to promote the innovation in healthcare IT based systems. For instance, in 2017, the US health IT investment total whopped to US$ 7.1 billion. Thus, massive adoption of IT based platforms in healthcare is expected to support the growth of infection surveillance solutions market over the forecast years.

