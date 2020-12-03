Infection Surveillance Solutions Market 2020: CAGR of 14.4% With Top Countries Data, Latest Trends, Market Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment in 2025

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is valued at USD 380.3 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 975.2 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period

Infection surveillance solution market report is segmented on the basis of services, end-user and region & country level. Based upon services, infection surveillance solution market is classified into services and software. Services are further categorized into consultation and training, maintenance and support, and implementation service. And software is divided into on-premise, web-based, and cloud based. On the basis of end-user, market is classified into hospitals, long-term care settings, specialty clinics, and others.

The programs which help in the effective management of healthcare-acquired infections in healthcare settings are known as infection surveillance solutions programs. Rising hospital-acquired infections prevalence coupled with increasing antibiotic resistance of microbes are some of the factors fueling the growth of infection surveillance solution market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/324

Moreover, the rising usage of automation in healthcare settings is also expecting to escalate the growth of the market and is expected to do so in the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US more than 23 thousand deaths and 2 Mn people are falling sick each year due to drug-resistant bacteria. Based on the California Department of Public Health, more than 18,000 hospitals acquired infections cases are reported in around 400 hospitals in 2016. Based on the statistics provided by the European Commission, approximately 25,000 individuals die due to rising antibiotic-resistance bacteria in European Union, globally. This rising antibiotic-resistance trend is expected to cause a huge burden in the management of infection and will increase the patient pool which indirectly is expected to boost the market demand for infection surveillance solution. However, the high cost of solution coupled with a lack of expertise is expected to inhibit the growth of the infection surveillance solution market.

An increasing number of surgeries due to rising trauma cases, burn cases, chronic and acute wounds and due to other reasons have led to a rise in the hospitals stays. The rising hospital stays increase the risk of hospital-acquired infections for patients who are staying in the hospital for the treatment. The factor is expected to indirectly contribute to increasing the demand for infection surveillance solution in the hospitals and other healthcare centers. The growing healthcare spending, rising clinical trials, and research & development activities are also expected to propel the growth of infection surveillance solutions market. Furthermore, rising initiatives by the governmental organization have also contributed to the market growth of infection surveillance solutions. Additionally, the Canadian Nosocomial Infection Surveillance Program introduced by the Public Health Agency in Canada. The Centre for Communicable Diseases and Infection Control and Canada-based National Microbiology Laboratory has initiated this program to Canadian healthcare facilities. Until now, around 55 hospitals have participated in this program in Canada. This growing adoption of infection surveillance solutions is expected to boost the market growth and estimated to show a growing trend in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this infection surveillance solution market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Infection Surveillance Solution is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the infection surveillance solution market are Cerner Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Epic Systems Corporation, Wolters Kluwer N.V, VigiLanz Corporation, Premier Inc., RL Solutions, Gojo Industries, IBM, Baxter International Inc., and Others

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/324

Rising Adoption Rate for Automation in Healthcare facilities driving the Market Growth

The major factors responsible for boosting the infection surveillance solution market growth is the rising number of infection cases and demand for automation in the healthcare facilities. This increases the demand and importance of infection surveillance solution in healthcare settings. The technological advancement in the healthcare industry coupled with the introduction of novel services and solutions for the management of infection which occurs in the hospital is expected to boost the demand and growth of the market. Advancement and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and growing spending in developing the facilities in the hospital are also expected to boost market growth. Rising research and development activities also estimated to propel the market at a high growth rate in the forecast years. From the past few years, there has been increasing research activities due to growing antibiotic-resistance which estimate to increase the market growth. The market players are more focusing on launching the novel products in the market. In 2018, the company named Wolters Kluwer has introduced a new version of clinical surveillance solution called Sentri7 in the market which provides infection surveillance solutions in hospitals settings for the management of growing antibiotic-resistant. However, rising antibiotic resistance by microbes is expected to decrease the treatment options due to which the burden of infection is expected to affect the global economy.

North America is expected to dominate the Infection Surveillance Solution Market

Geographically, Infection Surveillance Solution Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North America market, followed by Europe, is projected to be the most prominent market for the infection surveillance solutions market. This is because of the favorable government initiatives with the rising cases of hospitals acquired infections. Furthermore, the 5-year plan “National Action Plan” was introduced to manage the growing antibiotic-resistant. The Asia Pacific market is likely to show significant market growth due to developing healthcare infrastructure and growing medical tourism due to the low cost of treatments. However, high system cost and lack of awareness regarding available advanced technology are expected to hamper the growth of the market in this region.

Key Benefits Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Service: Service ( Consultation and Training, Maintenance and Support, Implementation Service), Software (On-Premise, Web-Based, Cloud Based)

By End User: Hospitals, Long-Term Care Settings, Specialty Clinics, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Buy Now @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=324

About Us:

Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@industrystatsreport.com