infected with Covid-19, postpones part of his farewell tour

Elton John, infected with Covid-19, is postponing part of his farewell tour

“Farewell Yellow Brick Road” will only have to wait a few days, however, because the 74-year-old musician wants to be back on stage soon.

Elton John is infected with Covid-19, which will affect part of the dates of his farewell tour on the stages of the world. Taking to his Instagram account, the British singer-songwriter said he has had to reschedule at least two dates, both in Dallas, after testing positive – and just days after the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicked off next week in the United States United States…last.

“It’s always a huge disappointment to switch concerts and I’m sorry to anyone who has been bothered by this, but I want to protect myself and my team,” he announced in an Instagram story.

Elton John also says he is vaccinated and fortified, showing only mild symptoms and is very hopeful of playing in Arkansas next weekend. “As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

The tour is the last for John, who announced his intention to retire in 2018 to spend more time with his family and children.