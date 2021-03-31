Infant Nutrition Market By Size, Industry Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Application, Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2026

The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional “Infant Nutrition: Global Market” analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Infant Nutrition: Global Market are examined.

Report Scope:

This report studies the global market for infant nutrition with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The scope of this report is broad and covers markets for infant nutrition that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, form, category, sales channel and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall infant nutrition market, growth in the individual segments of the infant nutrition industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the infant nutrition industry.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the infant nutrition industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of the infant nutrition market is examined, and growth rates and reasons for growth of each infant nutrition segment are provided. This report examines the following segments –

Infant formula, which includes the subcategories –

– Infant milk.

– Follow-on milk.

– Growing-up milk.

– Specialty milk.

Baby meal, which includes the subcategories –

– Baby cereals.

– Baby snacks.

– Baby drinks.

– Other baby meals.

The report also analyzes the global infant nutrition market in terms of product form, product category, sales channel and region. The product forms covered are powder, liquid concentrate and liquid ready-to-feed products. The product categories covered are conventional and organic. The sales channels covered are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for infant nutrition. It explains the main market drivers of the global infant nutrition market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the infant nutrition market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the infant nutrition industry.

Summary:

The global market for infant nutrition in 2019 was about REDACTED, and sales reached about REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED and reach about REDACTED by 2025. Europe holds the largest share globally with REDACTED of the market and revenue of nearly REDACTED for 2020.

Preterm births and changing lifestyles and dietary habits of women mainly attribute to the growth of the infant nutrition product market globally. Though exclusive breastfeeding is recommended by the WHO, FDA, UNICEF and other multiple healthcare organizations, in some cases, new mothers cannot breastfeed their babies due to medical complications or lack of production of breastmilk; or they refuse to breastfeed in order to return to work and continue in their careers. Such sections of women are largely dependent on formula milk.

In recent years, there has been a steady and significant increase in consumer demand for infant nutrition products. Parents look to commercial infant nutrition products to help them manage time. The growing number of working mothers has served to boost the demand for convenience products in the infant nutrition category. Each year, producers have created more sophisticated formulas that come closer to motheråÕs milk, as well as formulas adapted to specific needs (e.g., formula for low weight/preterm infants, hypoallergenic formulas).

The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Infant Nutrition: Global Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Infant Nutrition: Global Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.

