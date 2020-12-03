Infant Incubator Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2020-2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Infant incubator is a biomedical device with a rigid box-like chamber, which provides humidity, warmth, and oxygen to the newborn in a controlled environment. Infant incubator improves infant survival rate by maintaining thermal stability within the chamber and providing an infection free environment to the infant. Technological advancements in the neonatal care devices has led to the emergence of advanced infant incubators such as infant incubators with controlled light environment, minimized heat loss, and incubators with microprocessor-based servo-controlled temperature systems.

The global infant incubator market was valued at $268 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $401 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023. The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubator segment accounted for nearly three-fifths share of the total market in 2016.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2727

The prime factors that drive the growth of the infant incubators market is increase in incidence of preterm birth rates. Moreover, growth in number of NICU admissions, and inflow of technologically advanced infant incubators has further accelerated the demand of infant incubators globally to initiate the proper treatment of infant at the earliest. However, the scarcity of NICU units globally and inflated cost of infant incubators hampers the growth of the market. Nevertheless, funding by government and private organizations toward development of neonatal healthcare facilities in emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the infant incubators market.

The transport infant incubator accounted for about one-third share of the total market in 2016. This is owing to the fact that transport infant incubator is used more commonly in emergency situations to transfer infant safely from one location to another within controlled environment. However, the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubator is expected to register growth of CAGR 4.3% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the number of NICU installations by hospitals and high investment by key players in bringing innovation to infant incubators.

In terms of application, neonatal hypothermia dominated the market with nearly half of the market share in 2016. This is attributed to the fact that neonatal hypothermia is recognized as the key contributor to the mortality and morbidity risk of newborns. The neonatal intensive care units end user segment dominated the market with about two-fifths share in 2016. This is attributed to the high number of NICU admissions globally. They are also preferred as primary location for keeping premature baby for proper treatment. However, pediatric hospitals are expected to show fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in adoption of infant incubators in these hospitals.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for about one-fourth share of the market and is expected to continue this trend. This is due to increase in adoption of infant incubators technologies and high incidences of preterm babies specifically in China, India, and the other developing economies. Moreover, rise in investments towards development of healthcare-information technology (HCIT) done by key players in the infant incubators field is the main reason for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2727

The Major Key Players Are:

General Electric Company

Atom Medical Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Bistos Co., Ltd.

Medicor Elektronika Zrt.

Fanem Ltd

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Phoenix Medical Systems

Drgerwerk AG

Cobams plc.

The Other Prominent Players Are:

Ginevr Limited

Returns Ozcan Inc.

Olidef

JW Medical LLC

PT. Fyrom International

Beijing Julongsanyou Technology CO., Ltd.

Mediprema SAS.

Key Findings of the Infant Incubator Market:

The neonatal intensive care units end user segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. was the highest shareholder in the North America infant incubators market in 2016 and poised to retain its lead from 2017-2023.

The lower birth weight application registered fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2017-2023. India is expected to grow at the remarkable rate of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The birthing centers end user segment held remarkable position with one-sixth share in 2016, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017-2023.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com