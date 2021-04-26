Infant Formula Tubs Market – what can we expect from the packaging industry?

Infant formula tubs market: Overview

Infant formula is a milk-based food formula which is prepared from cow milk and manufactured and designed with vegetables, oil, vitamins, minerals and iron. The informant formula tubs are mainly designed and marketed for feeding babies who are under the age of 12. The rising demand for the consumption of protein in food and drinks along with the vitamins is accelerating the growth for the market of infant formula tubs. The sales and marketing of innovations (e.g. smart tub) in regards to infant formula tubs are certainly going to witness rapid growth in the market over the next few years.

Infant formula tubs market: Dynamics

Manufacturers of Infant formula tubs are trying to make the infant formula from completely natural and organic edible elements. Buying the right infant formula is the most important thing a mother can do and so for this, the infant formula tub is the best solution to the feeding problem of every baby (under 12 age). Making formulas that match its quality with the nutrition level present in human milk is trending the market. It can stimulate the replacement of human milk in an absolute manner. Infant formulations contain protein, carbohydrates, and fat ingredients, which are necessary to provide macronutrients and energy needed by the infant. The infant formula tubs have many advantages which are accelerating the growth of the market. An infant formula tub is very easy to handle, it can be done in public and anyone can feed the baby. It also helps in keeping the track of the baby’s food intake. Many mothers suffer from slow breast milk supply and in this case, infant formula tubs can work magically by providing all the necessary nutrition to the baby. Innovation of smart tub in infants formula tubs market is fuelling the growth presently. The smart tubes are easier to handle, easier to open, easier to scoop from, and easier to remove the powder. The inbuilt measuring instrument makes it easy for the consumer to measure the product accurately and dispense it. Additionally, it provides the consumers with a scoop holder which helps in maintaining hygiene and sanitation. The rising women workforce is deriving the sales of the infant formula tubs in the packaging industry.

But sometimes infant formula can be a problem for a baby to get digested because the formula contains more casein protein which apparently can lead to gas and diarrhoea. While the infant formula tubs intend to match functional qualities with the natural human milk, the formula cannot completely replicate the qualities and it cannot promote any positive long term health effect as the human milk does. In addition to this, the formula lacks antibodies. Some FDA regulations are restraining the growth of the market because of the plastic material of the infant formula tub to avoid the usage of plastic. However, while storing and transportation, the infant formula tubs are very prone to get crushed and might undergo other environmental issues like humidity, which might decline the sales in infant formula packaging market.

Infant formula tubs market: Segmentation

Globally the infant formula tubs market is segmented by form type, end uses type, by product type and by protein resource type.

By form type the infant formula type is segmented as follows:

Powdered Form

Ready-to-Feed Liquid Form

By end-uses type the infant formula tubs market is segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical

Private healthcare centres

Commercial retail industry

By product type the infant formula tubs market is segmented as follows:

Size/capacity

Shape

By protein resource type the infant formula tabs market is segmented as follows:

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein Hydrolysates

Others

Infant formula tubs market: Regional overview

North America witnessed significant growth in the market of infant formula tubs and is expected to grow considerably soon. Standard infant formulation is anticipated to be one of the driving application segment of in Germany. Australia is also driving the growth of infant formula tubs market because of the abundance of available raw material. The country appeared as the second-largest producer of these formulations in the European region. The demand for infant formula is rising in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific region as well due to its accelerating demand of retail sector expansion. The rising exposure to the western culture and lifestyle is expected to lead the infant formula tubs in the packaging industry shortly.

Infant formula tubs market: Key manufacturers

Ausnutria Hyproca,

Abbott Laboratories,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Glanbia plc,

Pfizer, Inc.,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Mead Johnson,

Nestlé S.A.,

Perrigo Nutritionals, and

Danone Nutricia

