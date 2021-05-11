Infant Formula Packaging Market Growth Buoyed by Higher Success Rates 2021

Infant Formula Packaging Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the infant formula packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global infant formula packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Cans to Outpace Other Packaging Formats in Infant Formula Packaging Market

Metal cans are considered as mainstream packaging format in the infant formula packaging market. Cans are expected to create an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 2 Bn by 2027; this can be attributed to the rigidity and anti-extrusion and moisture-free features of the metal cans. Infant formula packaging manufacturers prefer metal cans over other packaging formats, as it offers high durability and better sealing performance than paper and foil films. This is one of the key factors in the growth of metal cans in the infant formula packaging market over the forecast period. Paper and paperboard cartons in the market represent environment-friendly and cost-effective solutions coupled with better printability options. However, while storing and transportation, they are very prone to crush and might undergo other environmental issues like humidity, which might decline the sales in infant formula packaging market.

Plastic pouches are also widely used by infant formula manufacturers, as the packaging technology has developed immensely in the past five years. Infant formula packaging manufacturers are trying to incorporate the anti-rubbing feature in the pouches to overcome any pinholes on the surface of the package. Therefore, the pouches segment is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period in the infant formula packaging market.

Powdered Form to Register Double–digit Demand

Infant formula comes in two forms: one is powdered and other is ready-to-feed liquid form. According to TMR, powdered form is anticipated to account for major share in the infant formula packaging as most parents or caretakers opt for powdered form to feed their infants, as it is significantly cheaper and can be stored longer. Generally, infant formula packaging manufacturers who opt for powdered form stores their products in metal cans and plastic tubs, as they offer improved salability and better durability.

Convenient Packaging and One-time Use Packaging Formats to Gain Ground in Infant Formula Packaging Market

Convenient packaging is a key concern of consumers. Additionally, to maintain quality of infant formula products, customer’s preference towards small-sized packaging formats that include sachets, flow wraps, stick packs, etc., are significant. Instead of using large-sized containers and degraded quality of infant formula, and repeated opening and reclosing of containers, consumers are having a great emphasis on one-time-use packaging formats of infant formula. “On-the-go” packaging formats with clean labelling are most preferred formats among consumers in the infant formula packaging market.

Infant formula packaging products are specially designed as per the regulations of the FDA. Various types of packaging formats for infant formula packaging are available, including plastic containers such as tubs, metal cans, folding cartons, and flexible packaging such as pouches. These packaging formats are best suitable packaging solutions for wet and dry infant formula. Low carbon impact packaging material and easy to recyclable material are gaining more traction among end users. Nowadays, the infant formula is available in pouches made up of paper. The demand for product safety, convenience features for “No-Fuss” packaging and re-sealability is increasing among consumers.

Key Players in Infant Formula Packaging Market

The infant formula packaging market is fragmented with a majority of its players operating regionally. Players such as Amcor Plc., Scholle IPN, Sonoco Europe accounts for significant market share of the global infant formula packaging market. Big players in the infant formula packaging industry such as Sonoco are enhancing their production capacity to cater to the growing demand across the globe. However, small players such as GUALAPACK S.P.A are strengthening their supply chain to sustain in the infant formula packaging market. Some of the key players in the global infant formula packaging market are Silgan Holdings, Perrigo Company, Aptar Group, Tetra Pak, Visy Industries, and CM Packaging.

Global Infant Formula Packaging Market: Segmentation

Infant Formula Packaging Market, by Packaging Format

Cans

Cartons

Pouches

Others (Tubs, etc.)

Infant Formula Packaging Market, by Form Type

Powdered Form

Ready-to-Feed Liquid Form

Infant Formula Packaging Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

