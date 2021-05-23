Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands by 2028

Infant Formula Ingredients Market is expected to rise with a double digit growth rate of 5.2% in the forecast period.

The food industry has grown significantly in recent years. The perspectives of people while buying the food products have changed. People are highly focusing on various types of ingredients that are being added to the product before purchasing it. One category of such ingredients is infant formula ingredients. The infant formula ingredients are those that are used in the manufacturing of food for feeding infants whose age is less than one year. Today, the adoption of infant formula ingredients has increased among parents in order to provide their babies with necessary nutrition and supplements. The infant formula ingredients break down the proteins and other nutrients into smaller particles for ease in digestibility by babies. A large variety of infant formula is available in the market to meet the requirements which have propelled the growth of infant formula ingredients market.

Vendors in the infant formula ingredients market are focusing on adding flavor ingredients in infant formula to enhance the taste. The vendors are focusing on manufacturing infant formula ingredients that are Non-GMO and organic. The infant formula ingredients manufacturers are focusing on developing Probiotics, Prebiotics and Lysozyme and lactoferrin as new ingredients for infant formula.

Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Drivers and Restraints

The infant formula ingredients used for infant formula makes it very convenient for the family to feed the baby with essential nutrients required to maintain good health. The infant formula ingredients are FDA approved and provide a strong base for building strong health of babies. Such factors are driving the growth of infant formula ingredients market. Increasing awareness about infant formula ingredients among working mothers and high availability are other factors driving the growth of infant formula ingredients market.

The infant formula ingredients are sometimes difficult to digest. The breast milk contains more whey protein while the infant formula ingredients provide more casein protein which becomes difficult to digest for babies and may lead to certain intestine problems. Also, the cost of ingredients is very high since they contain nutritional contents. Such factors are hampering the growth of infant formula ingredients market. The infant formula ingredients make a common formula which may not be suitable for an infant since not the baby requires every nutrient mixed in the formula. This hinders the adoption of infant formula which in turn hampers the growth of infant formula ingredients market.

Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The infant formula ingredients market can be categorized on the basis of the sales channel and types of ingredients. On the basis of sales channel in the Infant Formula Ingredients market, the online sales channel segment is expected to grow significantly due to high traction of consumers towards online purchase due to ease of availability. On the basis of ingredients, the lactose ingredients segment in the infant formula ingredients are expected to have a high share in the market since these ingredients help in mind development of babies and are essential for their growth.

Infant Formula Ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel:

Online

Offline

Infant Formula Ingredients market can be segmented on the types of ingredients:

Lactose

DHA/ ARA

Prebiotics

Protein

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Infant Formula Ingredients market are Arla Foods Ingredients, Plum Organics, The Honest Company, Inc., AAK AB, Abbott, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia plc. and Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Regional Overview

The Infant Formula Ingredients market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for Infant Formula Ingredients as a majority of the Infant Formula Ingredients vendors such as AAK AB, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited and BASF SE are based in the region. The increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of infant formula ingredients has driven the market in U.S and Canada. The developing regions such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa are focusing using products for digestive health and high protein content. This is driving the growth of infant formula ingredients market in these regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Infant Formula Ingredients in these regions in the near future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Infant Formula Ingredients market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Infant Formula Ingredients market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

