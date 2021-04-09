Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure Market Research and Global Outlook – 2025: Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, ST Microelectronics NV

The Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The inertial systems market in energy and infrastructure was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure Market: Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, ST Microelectronics NV, Honeywell International Inc., Invensense Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Group (SAGEM), Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd, Vector NAV Technologies, Thales Group, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153480/inertial-systems-market-in-energy-and-infrastructure-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– The emergence of micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology resulted in the miniaturization of mechanical and electro-mechanical elements in the field of sensors and semiconductors, with micro-fabrication and micro-machining techniques. Hence, MEMS have become an indisputable part of the future navigation systems, thus, boosting the growth of the high-end inertial systems market.

– The MEMS gyroscopes are emerging to take the market away from traditional FOG (fiber optic gyro) applications and are gaining traction majorly due to improved error characteristics, environmental stability, increased bandwidth, better g-sensitivity, and the increasing availability of embedded computational power that can run advanced fusion and sensor error modeling algorithms.

– The growth of the market studied is majorly driven by the increasing pressure on the contract manufacturers to reduce the size of the inertial systems, to make them suitable for a broad range of applications. MEMS greatly support the rapid increase in portable devices, as they offer enhanced capabilities, within small unit sizes. The inertial MEMS market forecast predicts a dramatic rise in the volume of inertial MEMS devices, over the next five years

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– June 2019 – Sensor manufacturer ACEINNA launched its new open-source Inertial Measurement Unit Sensor that is meant for autonomous off-road, construction, energy infrastructure, agricultural vehicle applications. The OpenIMU300RI is a rugged, sealed package, open-source, nine-degree-of-freedom inertial measurement unit (IMU). The precise positioning solutions from ACEINNA are MEMS-based open-source, inertial sensing systems that enable easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems.

– June 2019 – At CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bosch Sensortec announced the BMI270, an ultra-low-power smart Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) specifically targeted at wearable applications. It offers a strongly improved accelerometer offset and sensitivity performance, enabled by the newest Bosch MEMS process technology.

Key Market Trends

North America Witness Significant Market Share

– North America accounted for the maximum share in the market, with the United States contributing the most significantly. The foremost demand for inertial systems in the region comes from the maritime sector, owing to the renewed emphasis on oil exploration activities. The exploration activities of oil rigs require high-performance gyroscopes, IMUs, and accelerometers to provide a right self-contained sensing system and highly accurate solutions for platform stabilization.

– The region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers as companies in this region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the energy sector is the major factor driving the growth of accelerometers in the region.

– Investment in surface and lease equipment necessary for onshore wells and production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico may lead to the growth of the inertial systems market in this region.

– Increase in the number of applications and technological advancements, across the region, provides lucrative opportunities to the inertial systems. Overall, competitive rivalry among the existing competitors is high. Hence, the vendors are keen on increasing their spending on R&D and product portfolio enhancement, in order to increase their market shares.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153480/inertial-systems-market-in-energy-and-infrastructure-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Inertial Systems Market in Energy and Infrastructure market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: