Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Size, Status and Business Growth 2020 – Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Novatel Inc

Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Inertial Navigation System (INS) market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Inertial Navigation System (INS) industry.

The inertial navigation system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Inertial navigation system (INS) is a navigation technique in which accelerometers and gyroscopes provide measurements and are used to track an object’s orientation and position relative to a known starting point, orientation, and velocity.

– INS is an autonomous system with excellent concealment. It is independent of any external information, which does not radiate energy to external space, making it applicable in sea, airspace, or underground. Since the inertial navigation system updates the data quickly and possesses the advantages of accuracy and stability with small size and lightweight, it can provide comprehensive navigation data, such as the location. Thus, the INS plays a critical role in military and civilian navigation.

– For instance, the US Navy awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman Corporation to develop the replacement inertial navigation system (INS-R) deployed on navy combat and support ships. INS-R provides increased navigation accuracy in challenging maritime combat environments.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591637/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market are Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Novatel Inc, MEMSIC Inc., Tersus GNSS Inc., Lord Microstrain (Parker Hannifin Corp.), Inertial Sense LLC, Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd, Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd

Market Overview

Aerospace and Defense Sector Dominates the Inertial Navigation System Market

– Fresh investments in military and naval applications encourage the inertial navigation system market. The blooming aerospace market and technological advancements in navigations systems are further anticipated to drive the market. Inertial Navigation System gives exact navigation and positioning information to fight platforms when engaged in missions, whether for their location or the pointing of weapons systems (artillery, missile, etc.), sensors (radars, optronics, etc.) or weapons itself. They deliver valuable assistance to these systems while ensuring the best security. On advanced fighters like the Rafale, INS gives fully autonomous operation and resistance to electronic warfare. The European helicopter NH90 has also installed this technology.

– Aircraft carriers need to harmonize the ship’s navigation system with those on its aircraft. Inertial Navigation System guarantees the ship’s capability to work in a critical magnetic environment, without castigating performance, an ideal solution for new-generation submarines. Out on the battlefield, artillery systems have to offer extraordinary precision, extreme shock resistance. As the commercial aviation market is increasing at a more accelerated rate due to the exponential rise in air passenger traffic, the demand for new aircraft is growing year on year. This increasing demand is expected to drive the navigational grade INS market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

– September 2019 – Honeywell International Inc. launched two new inertial measurement units to provide navigation in a small, lightweight package without compromising on cost. It can withstand almost any environment in the air, on land, or underwater. These IMUs can serve several markets, like robotics, survey/mapping, unmanned vehicles, and transportation.?

– Aug 2019 – Northrop Grumman Corporation received a contract from the U.S. Army to develop the next generation tactical radar antenna. The Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar (RAPTR) will be composed of small radar building blocks to allow the antenna to be scaled to fit a wide range of mission and platform requirements.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Inertial Navigation System (INS) market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Inertial Navigation System (INS) industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591637/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com