Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027| Qualcomm, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market.

The research report on the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Leading Players

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Segmentation by Product

High-performance IMU, MEMS Based IMU (except for consumer and automotive grade)

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Segmentation by Application

Defense, Commercial Aerospace, Other Industrial Application

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market?

How will the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Overview

1.1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Product Overview

1.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High-performance IMU

1.2.2 MEMS Based IMU (except for consumer and automotive grade)

1.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Application

4.1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Defense

4.1.2 Commercial Aerospace

4.1.3 Other Industrial Application

4.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Country

5.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Country

6.1 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Country

8.1 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Business

10.1 Honeywell International

10.1.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Honeywell International Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Honeywell International Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

10.2 Northrop Grumman Corp

10.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corp Corporation Information

10.2.2 Northrop Grumman Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Northrop Grumman Corp Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corp Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corp Recent Development

10.3 SAFRAN

10.3.1 SAFRAN Corporation Information

10.3.2 SAFRAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SAFRAN Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SAFRAN Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.3.5 SAFRAN Recent Development

10.4 Thales

10.4.1 Thales Corporation Information

10.4.2 Thales Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Thales Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Thales Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.4.5 Thales Recent Development

10.5 Kearfott

10.5.1 Kearfott Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kearfott Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kearfott Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kearfott Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.5.5 Kearfott Recent Development

10.6 KVH Industries

10.6.1 KVH Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 KVH Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 KVH Industries Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 KVH Industries Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.6.5 KVH Industries Recent Development

10.7 UTC

10.7.1 UTC Corporation Information

10.7.2 UTC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 UTC Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 UTC Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.7.5 UTC Recent Development

10.8 Systron Donner Inertial

10.8.1 Systron Donner Inertial Corporation Information

10.8.2 Systron Donner Inertial Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Systron Donner Inertial Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.8.5 Systron Donner Inertial Recent Development

10.9 IAI Tamam

10.9.1 IAI Tamam Corporation Information

10.9.2 IAI Tamam Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 IAI Tamam Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 IAI Tamam Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.9.5 IAI Tamam Recent Development

10.10 L3 Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 L3 Technologies Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 L3 Technologies Recent Development

10.11 VectorNav

10.11.1 VectorNav Corporation Information

10.11.2 VectorNav Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 VectorNav Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 VectorNav Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.11.5 VectorNav Recent Development

10.12 SBG systems

10.12.1 SBG systems Corporation Information

10.12.2 SBG systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SBG systems Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SBG systems Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.12.5 SBG systems Recent Development

10.13 Navgnss

10.13.1 Navgnss Corporation Information

10.13.2 Navgnss Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Navgnss Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Navgnss Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.13.5 Navgnss Recent Development

10.14 Starneto

10.14.1 Starneto Corporation Information

10.14.2 Starneto Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Starneto Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Starneto Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Products Offered

10.14.5 Starneto Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Distributors

12.3 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

