Industry Verticals: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is predicted to observe a significant growth in forecast period due to the growing SSI and HAI infections across the globe. The North America region is expected to grow enormously by 2027.

As per a Research Dive report, the global nonwoven disposables market is expected to witness a considerable growth and is predicted to generate a significant revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The North America medical nonwoven disposables market is projected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period, majorly attributed to huge geriatric population in the region that choose medical nonwoven disposables owing to its convenience and security.

Market Dynamics

The increasing occurrence of surgical site infections (SSIs) and the rising number of HAI patients across the globe are the significant factors predicted to fuel the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing awareness amongst patients related to the preventive steps needed to be taken from various forms of infections is another factor projected to bolster the market growth by 2027. Moreover, technological advancements and rapid innovations in medical nonwoven disposables are likely to create huge opportunities for the growth of the global market. Conversely, the easy availability of alternatives such as reusable gowns, drapes, surgical masks, trouser shields, and reusable undergarments is expected to hinder the market growth in the projected timeframe.

For More Detail Insights, Download Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/request-toc-and-sample/365

Key Segment Takeaways of the Market:

The report segments the global medical nonwoven disposables market into Product, Application, End-users, and Region.

• By product, the global market is bifurcated into surgical nonwoven products and incontinence hygiene products. Of these, the surgical nonwoven products segment is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period, as the materials used in surgical nonwoven products prevents surgical site infections.

• By application, the overall market is categorized into online platforms, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Of these, the hospital pharmacies segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of revenue share mainly because of the link of hospital pharmacies with nonwoven disposables distributors.

• By end-users, the global market is classified into nursing homes, hospitals, clinics, consumer & home healthcare, and ASCs. Among these, the ASCs segment is estimated to subjugate in terms of market share, owing to the rising demand for nonwoven medical disposable products for various surgical procedures.

• Geographically, the overall industry is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate by 2027, owing to the reduced incidence and growing awareness regarding HAI infections in the region.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/365

Prominent Market Players

The major players of the global medical nonwoven disposables market are Medtronic, Domtar, Kimberly Clark, Asahi Kasei Corp., MRK Healthcare, Mölnlycke Health Care, Unicharm Corp., Ontex Group, First Quality Enterprises Inc., and Cypress Medical Products LLC. Further, the report outlines several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

These players are emphasizing more on mergers, acquisitions, and advanced product developments to obtain a strong position in the global industry. For instance, in January 2019, MONIT Corporation created a cookie-sized sensor, ‘Smart Diaper’ which is enabled with Bluetooth technology. Smart Diaper helps parents to keep a track of the bowel movements of the baby and helps in preventing from urinary tract infections and diaper rash.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com