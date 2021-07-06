Industry Verticals: High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

Global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) market is projected to experience a tremendous growth over the forecast period majorly due to the rising inclination towards outsourcing HPAPI production. By application, the oncology segment is predicted to subjugate the global market by 2027. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the estimated timeframe.

Download Exclusive FREE Sample

[ What will the sample contain?The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price. ]

As per the latest report published by Research Dive titled, “High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market, by Product (Synthetic, Biotech), Application (Oncology, Hormonal, Glaucoma, Others), End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global HPAPI market is estimated to generate 42,491.7 million and rise at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The North America region is projected to hold the majority of market share in the forecast period mainly due to the increase in number of patient with chronic diseases along with the rising competition for fast-acting medications with improved effectiveness in the region.

Market Dynamics

The rising trend towards outsourcing for HPAPI production along with the developments in favorable regulatory frameworks are the major factors expected to bolster the growth of the global high potency active pharmaceuticals ingredients (HPAPI) market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for oncology drugs coupled with the growing cases of cancer around the world is another factor to propel the market growth and create a wide scope of opportunities in global industry. However, HPAPIs production is a complex procedure and ha many obstacles such as protecting plant workers, eliminating contamination through processing and others. These factors are likely to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Segment Takeaways of the Market:

The report segments the global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) market by Applications, Product, End Users, and Region.

– By product, the global market is bifurcated into biotech and synthetic. Among these, the synthetic product segment is anticipated to account for the largest share in the HPAPI market in the forecast period mainly because of easier methods regarding usage of synthesis molecules coupled with enhanced raw material quality.

– By applications, the global HPAPI market is classified into glaucoma, hormonal, oncology, and others. Among these, the oncology segment is expected to lead the market in terms of shares owing to the increasing number of cancer patients across the globe.

– By end-users, the global industry is trifurcated into healthcare, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes. Among these, the healthcare segment is predicted to account for majority of share in the market by2027 majorly due to the growing obese population and increased usage of HPAPIs in treatments and medicines.

– Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period owing to rise in development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business

Major Players of the Market

The key players functioning in the global HPAPI industry include Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Mylan N.V., and AbbVie. Further, the report outlines various aspects of all these industry players such as recent strategic moves & developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and financial performance.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com