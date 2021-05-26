Industry Verticals: Glycohemoglobin Analyzers Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2027

Inquire Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

The growing concern over the rising cases of diabetes among a majority of the population has led to the growth of the global glycohemoglobin analyzer market.

The world today is observing a spike in the number of people being diagnosed with diabetes. This condition is accelerated further due to both genetic inheritance and also a lot of environmental changes. A recent study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) stated that there were over 4.63 million people living with diabetes in 2019 and they all belonged to the age group between 20 to79 years. This increasing number is also due to unhealthy habits as well as major changes in one’s lifestyle. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the global glycohemoglobin analyzer market by 2027. Besides, people have now started taking note of maintaining their health requirements especially as diabetes increases the risk of strokes, kidney failure and many more. People are making use of latest technological advancements in the healthcare industry to maintain their health status. For example, glycohemoglobin analyzer is one of the widely used products by patients to measure blood sugar levels. All these factors are estimated to be responsible for the tremendous growth of the global glycohemoglobin analyzers market.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has progressively impacted the glycohemoglobin analyzer market as people have been restricted from visiting clinics and hospitals for regularly checking their glucose level. This has increased the demand for portable glycohemoglobin analyzers which are easy to use.

Research Dive’s report is also a source of extensive data collected from a variety of verified sources. It also provides a glimpse into the various key players that have played a major part in that have contributed to the growth of the market. Some of the most prominent ones are, Abbott, Trinity Biotech Ireland, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Convergent Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, PTS Diagnostics, and Tosoh Corporation. Additionally, the report contains in depth information about the various collaborations, technological advancements, and partnerships among the key players.

