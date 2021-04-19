Industry 4.0 Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026 Industry 4.0 Market is set to witness a growing healthy CAGR of 15.35% in the forecast period 2026

Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution in the industry. In this concept usually, the facilities and plant are equipped with the latest wireless technologies and sensors which display and visualize the entire option of the production or manufacturing process which helps the company to make various decisions as well increases the efficiency of the production. These are integrated with technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things. It boosts up the material usage, asset performance, technology usage which helps the company to boosts their profit margins.

Global industry 4.0 market is set to witness a growing healthy CAGR of 15.35% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the awareness among people concerning the advantages of using industry 4.0 is contributing to the market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industry 4.0 market are Siemens, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., SAP SE, Intelligent Automation Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NGRAIN (Canada) Corporation, Beijer Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Microsoft, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Zebra Technologies Corp., General Vision, Splunk Inc., Worldsensing, Interset, AIBrain Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ABB, Facebook Technologies LLC., ExOne, SRI International, agenturetcetera, Advantech Co. Ltd., Oracle, SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Arcadia Data Inc., Sensory Inc. and DENSO CORPORATION among others.

Segmentation : Global Industry 4.0 Market

By Technology

Industrial Robotics

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Scara Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Others

Cyber Security

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Printing

Advanced Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Big Data

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace

Chemical & Materials

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had launched FactoryEye for Industry 4.0 applications. It is specially built for the manufacturers. It has a very user friendly dashboard which will provide the analysis to the manufacturer and assist them in decision making. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as expands their customer base.

In May 2018, Siemens has expanded its product offering by the launch of four MindSphere application centers across the country. These centers will develop digital innovations and machine learning. This expansion will expand the market share of the company as their solutions will transform the entire value chain, and provide speed, quality, productivity and flexibility in their customer’s operations.

Country Level Analysis

The Industry 4.0 market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Industry 4.0 market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Industry 4.0 market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Industry 4.0 market.

Major Highlights of Industry 4.0 Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industry 4.0 market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industry 4.0 market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industry 4.0 market.

