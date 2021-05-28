Industry 4.0 Market Technology (Robots & Smart Controllers, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Others) Report with Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Key players Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2027

Industry 4.0 is the integrated system consisting of automation tools, robotics control, and big data analytics for the effective production and operation in the manufacturing industries. It increases asset performance, material usage, technology usage, and other industrial process involved in the industries. The system ensures data integrity, interoperability, insights, and control & visibility to the user.The global industry 4.0 market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in demand for industrial automation, upsurge in the use of robot technology, and increase in government expenditure on digitalization. However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the industry 4.0 market based on the application, type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into the cloud activity monitoring, access management, user authentication, and others. As per type, the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as retail, BFSI, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as ABB Ltd., Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Denso Group, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc, SAP SE, and u-blox are also provided in the report.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global Industry 4.0 market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to elucidate the competitive environment across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global industry 4.0 market is provided.

